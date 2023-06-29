Guns N' Roses will be the next act to headline BST at Hyde Park festival

Guns N’ Roses will put the rock n’ roll in Hyde Park this weekend.

Axl Rose, The Slash and co will be the next act to headline the BST festival in London. They will headline a night of hard rock extravagance on Friday (30 June).

It comes less than a week after the band headlined Glastonbury Festival. Guns N’ Roses will be joined by a lineup of support acts.

Here is all you need to know:

When is Guns N’ Roses at BST Hyde Park?

The Paradise City rockers will headline the London festival on Friday, 30 June. They will be joined by a whole lineup of support acts.

Can you get tickets?

Ticketmaster has issued a warning for fans trying to get their hands on tickets for the event at Hyde Park on 30 June. General admission tickets are sold out with 24 hours to go.

Customers are met by the following message: “We're unable to find tickets right now, please try again later.”

What time do the doors open?

The gates will open at 2pm on Friday, 30 June. Guns N’ Roses will perform later in the evening after all the support acts have performed.

For reference, P!NK performed from 8.20pm until 10.25pm last weekend - so you can expect similar timings if you are heading to Hyde Park on Friday.

Who are the main support acts?

The Pretenders and The Darkness will be the two major acts performing before Guns N’ Roses take to the stage at Hyde Park on Friday, 30 June.

What songs could Guns N’ Roses perform?

Guns N’ Roses headlined the Saturday night slot at Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury Festival last weekend. The performance gives fans a glimpse of what you could potentially expect on Friday.

Here is the setlist from Glastonbury Festival, according to Setlist.fm:

It's So Easy

Bad Obsession

Chinese Democracy

Slither (Velvet Revolver cover)

Welcome to the Jungle

Mr. Brownstone

Pretty Tied Up

Double Talkin' Jive

Estranged

Live and Let Die (Wings cover)

Reckless Life

T.V. Eye

(The Stooges cover) (Duff on vocals)

Down on the Farm (UK Subs cover)

Rocket Queen

Absurd

Civil War (Jimi Hendrix's "Voodoo Child" outro)

You Could Be Mine

Slash Guitar Solo

Sweet Child o' Mine

November Rain

Patience

Hard Skool

Knockin' on Heaven's Door (Bob Dylan cover) (Alice Cooper’s “Only Women Bleed” intro)

Nightrain

Paradise City

What items are banned and restricted?

On its website, BST at Hyde Park confirms the following items are restricted and banned from the festival. If you are heading to the Guns N' Roses show in London on Friday, make sure you are fully aware: