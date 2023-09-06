Elton John is expected to guest on the new album

The Rolling Stones will hold an event in London today (6 September) to reveal information about their first studio album of original music since 2005.

Hackney Diamonds, their upcoming album, will mark their first original song collection release in 18 years, and their first since Charlie Watts, the group's longtime drummer, passed away in August 2021.

The group's most recent studio album, Blue & Lonesome, was released in 2016 and received critical acclaim and performed well on the charts - but featured blues covers. The band's most recent studio album of original material was 2005's A Bigger Bang, which included tracks like 'Rough Justice' and 'Streets of Love.'

New music had been teased online and in an advert in the Hackney Gazette, which appeared to be for a fictional glass repair business and made reference to several previous Stones hits. Elton John is expected to guest on the new album.

The advert included a website and a phone number, which when called, responded with the automated message: “Welcome to Hackney Diamonds, specialists in glass repair: Don’t get angry, get it fixed. Opening early September, Mare Street, E8. Register for a call at hackneydiamonds.com. Come on then.”

'Angry' is expected to be the lead track from the album, teased by the band on the accompanying new website, dontgetangrywithme.com.

An advertisement for the "Hackney Diamonds Glass Repair" company in a copy of the Hackney Gazette local free newspaper on 23 August 2023 (Photo: Leon Neal/Getty Images)

What is the tracklist?

The album's running order is yet to be confirmed, but shortly after the newspaper advertisement implying this album release, the following songs were registered to the American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers under the names of Jagger–Richards, with some tracks co-written by Andrew Watt:

"Angry"

"Bite My Head Off"

"Depending On You"

"Dreamy Skies"

"Driving Me Too Hard"

"Get Close"

"Live by the Sword"

"Mess It Up"

"Morning Joe Cues"

"Sweet Sounds of Heaven"

"Tell Me Straight"

"Whole Wide World"

How can I watch the livestream?

Band members Sir Mick Jagger, Keith Richards and Ronnie Wood will be interviewed about the new material on Wednesday (6 September) in Hackney, east London, by US talk show host Jimmy Fallon.

The event with Fallon will be livestreamed on YouTube, and the band said: “Hackney may be at the heart of Hackney Diamonds, but this is a truly global moment we want to share with fans around the world via YouTube.”