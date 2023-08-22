With Scooter Braun no longer in the picture, could Taylor Swift and Ariana Grande collaborate with one another once again?

Could the recent parting of ways between Ariana Grande and Scooter Braun set the stage for a potential collaboration with one of Braun’s most fierce nemesis, Taylor Swift? Netizens have already created a clever portmanteau of their names to create what might be one of the greatest nicknames given to two people collaborating - Tayliana.

Swifties have celebrated a double dose of good news after news broke that not only had Ariana Grande dropped Scooter Braun after ten years of management - the news broken by Billboard coinciding with the tenth anniversary of her debut record, “Yours Truly” - but that another longtime client Demi Lovato had split from the manager.

Sources close to Lovato confirmed to Billboard that the parting was amicable, though there has been no statements from Grande’s camp, as she continues to finish filming for the big screen adaptation of “Wicked,” where regular readers will recall she met her latest squeeze, Ethan Slater.

But now that Grande has been “released” from the “grip” of Braun (I’m paraphrasing a lot of comments by Taylor Swift fans here), attention has now drawn to if the pair will potentially collaborate in the future? Funnily enough, the pair have collaborated before, but outside of the studio, when Grande was featured in the all-star cast for Swift’s 2015’s “Bad Blood” and was a featured member of Taylor’s “squad.”

Swift also praised Grande that same year for an essay she wrote on her social media calling out the media for sexist double standards. Those two episodes took place after Kanye West’s now infamous interruption of Taylor Swift at the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards, though a musical collaboration would have involved Scooter Braun at that stage - a "no no" in terms of Taylor Swift given her feud with the former Ithaca Holdings boss after "that" purchase of her master recordings.

Now fans believe that the pair will be free to collaborate with one another and a return for Grande to the “sisterhood” after a rather quiet period between the two. Though Swift has yet to comment on the two big names leaving Braun’s roster, fans online now think that the pair will once again reunite for a track - the first since 2016’s “Dangerous Woman,” which the two performed at the HeartRadio Music Awards that same year and 2017’s “No Tears Left To Cry.”