Henley Festival 2024: How to get tickets & lineup including Nicole Scherzinger, Sam Ryder & Rylan

Henley Festival has confirmed its 2024 lineup with Nicole Scherzinger, Sam Ryder & Rylan featured on the star-studded bill. Seven-time Grammy Award winner Gladys Knight is also set to headline the music festival.

Henley Festival is an annual music and arts festival which takes place on the Oxfordshire-Berkshire border and attracts around 25,000 people each year. The black-tie event also offers an illustrious roster of stand-up comedy including Dara O'Brian, Sara Pascoe, and Angela Barnes.

But who else is on the lineup this year and how can you get tickets for the event? Here's everything you need to know.

When do Henley Festival 2024 tickets go on sale?

Henley Festival tickets will be released in stages with members getting exclusive access to the first round of releases. Here's when Henley Festival tickets will go on sale:

Patrons: Wednesday January 24 at 10am

Wednesday January 24 at 10am Platinum Friends: Friday January 26 at 10am

Friday January 26 at 10am Gold Friends: Monday January 29 at 10am

Monday January 29 at 10am Silver Friends: Tuesday January 30 at 10am

Tuesday January 30 at 10am Bronze Friends: Wednesday January 31 at 10am

Wednesday January 31 at 10am General Public: Friday February 2 at 10am

List of Henley Festival 2024 tickets

There are a wealth of tickets available for Henley Festival including Premium Grandstand and Lawn tickets alongside general admission weekend and day tickets. Here are all the tickets available to purchase for Henley Festival:

Day tickets

Grandstand (Day)

Grandstand Premium - £170

Grandstand A - £150

Grandstand B - £125

Grandstand C - £115

Lawn (Day)

Lawn Premier - £170

Lawn A - £125

Lawn B - £100

Lawn C - £90

Restricted View - £85

General Admission (Day)

General Admission - £80

Playtime (Daytime for younger audiences)

Group - £45 (max. 4 x adults & at least 1 x child under the age of 18)

Weekend ticket

RG9 Season Ticket - £320

Full Henley Festival 2024 lineup and stage splits

Henley Festival has released its official 2024 lineup with Nicole Scherzinger, Gladys Knight and Rylan scheduled to headline the prestigious event. Here's the full lineup of artists:

Music

Nicole Scherzinger

Dave Stewart's Eurythmics Songbook

Gladys Knight

House Gospel Choir

Nigel Kennedy: Musical Choir

Sam Ryder

Rylan!

Alex Francis

Amuse Manouche

Fresh Collective

COYOTE

Louise Parker

Mimi Rose & The Mulberry Earls

The Multiverse

Natalie Gray

IMMY

Horses On The Beach

Rebecca Poole

Lady Nade

Datura Roots Collective

Natty Congeroo & The Flames Of Rhythm

Beth Morris & The Moon Risers

KATYA

Ministry Of Sound Ibiza Anthems With Ellie Sax

Eden Hunter

Charlotte Campbell

Bloc Off The Wall

The Great Leslie

Belle Noir

Jesse Smith

Electro Swing Project

Mark Watson

Marcel Lucont

Angela Barnes

Sara Pascoe

Dara O'Briain

Flo & Joan

When is Henley Festival 2024?