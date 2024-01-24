Henley Festival 2024: When tickets go on sale, stage splits & lineup including Nicole Scherzinger & Sam Ryder
Henley Festival is set to return to Oxfordshire later this year, here's everything you need to know including the full lineup and how to get tickets
Henley Festival has confirmed its 2024 lineup with Nicole Scherzinger, Sam Ryder & Rylan featured on the star-studded bill. Seven-time Grammy Award winner Gladys Knight is also set to headline the music festival.
Henley Festival is an annual music and arts festival which takes place on the Oxfordshire-Berkshire border and attracts around 25,000 people each year. The black-tie event also offers an illustrious roster of stand-up comedy including Dara O'Brian, Sara Pascoe, and Angela Barnes.
But who else is on the lineup this year and how can you get tickets for the event? Here's everything you need to know.
When do Henley Festival 2024 tickets go on sale?
Henley Festival tickets will be released in stages with members getting exclusive access to the first round of releases. Here's when Henley Festival tickets will go on sale:
- Patrons: Wednesday January 24 at 10am
- Platinum Friends: Friday January 26 at 10am
- Gold Friends: Monday January 29 at 10am
- Silver Friends: Tuesday January 30 at 10am
- Bronze Friends: Wednesday January 31 at 10am
- General Public: Friday February 2 at 10am
List of Henley Festival 2024 tickets
There are a wealth of tickets available for Henley Festival including Premium Grandstand and Lawn tickets alongside general admission weekend and day tickets. Here are all the tickets available to purchase for Henley Festival:
Day tickets
Grandstand (Day)
Grandstand Premium - £170
Grandstand A - £150
Grandstand B - £125
Grandstand C - £115
Lawn (Day)
Lawn Premier - £170
Lawn A - £125
Lawn B - £100
Lawn C - £90
Restricted View - £85
General Admission (Day)
General Admission - £80
Playtime (Daytime for younger audiences)
Group - £45 (max. 4 x adults & at least 1 x child under the age of 18)
Weekend ticket
RG9 Season Ticket - £320
Full Henley Festival 2024 lineup and stage splits
Henley Festival has released its official 2024 lineup with Nicole Scherzinger, Gladys Knight and Rylan scheduled to headline the prestigious event. Here's the full lineup of artists:
Music
- Nicole Scherzinger
- Dave Stewart's Eurythmics Songbook
- Gladys Knight
- House Gospel Choir
- Nigel Kennedy: Musical Choir
- Sam Ryder
- Rylan!
- Alex Francis
- Amuse Manouche
- Fresh Collective
- COYOTE
- Louise Parker
- Mimi Rose & The Mulberry Earls
- The Multiverse
- Natalie Gray
- IMMY
- Horses On The Beach
- Rebecca Poole
- Lady Nade
- Datura Roots Collective
- Natty Congeroo & The Flames Of Rhythm
- Beth Morris & The Moon Risers
- KATYA
- Ministry Of Sound Ibiza Anthems With Ellie Sax
- Eden Hunter
- Charlotte Campbell
- Bloc Off The Wall
- The Great Leslie
- Belle Noir
- Jesse Smith
- Electro Swing Project
- Mark Watson
- Marcel Lucont
- Angela Barnes
- Sara Pascoe
- Dara O'Briain
- Flo & Joan
When is Henley Festival 2024?
Henley Festival will be taking place on riverside in Henley-on-Thames from July 10-14 2024.
