I went to see Sleep Token & saw the most unique show I've ever seen

Sleep Token showed why they are one of the metal’s fastest-rising acts with an exhilarating performance at Manchester’s Co-Op Live on night two of their UK tour.

Following last year’s release of ‘Take Me Back To Eden’, the band were catapulted from hidden gem status to a highly-regarded act on the UK metal scene, and their stock has just continued to rise since. Earlier this year, the band supported Bring Me The Horizon on their tour of Australia, and have recently been announced as one of the three headliners for Download Festival in 2025 alongside Green Day and Korn.

Inside the Co-Op Live, the band gave a preview of what to expect at Donington Park next summer - and it was a surreal experience unlike anything I’d ever seen previously.

First and foremost, they are the most unique and enigmatic performers I’ve seen. Firstly, there is the lore with the band. They worship the ancient deity called ‘Sleep’, and their songs are a ‘Token’ in the name of the ancient deity. The stage fittingly resembled a gospel-like setting that was fitted with a podium that created the impression of a sermon, and had backing singers accompany the soulful and versatile voice of the frontman Vessel in a way choir singers would in a place of worship.

Secondly, their identities are unknown, they wear masks, robes and black paint to conceal themselves, they are rarely interviewed, they don’t talk on stage, they refer to their shows as “rituals” rather than concerts and their songs have no definitive meaning, leaving them for the listener to interpret at their leisure. But, the mystery that surrounds them just adds to the appeal, the intrigue and leaves you more engrossed in the experience.

However, despite their approach to anonymity being reminiscent of bands such as Slipknot, their sound isn’t that of a stereotypical metal band such as the aforementioned Slipknot or Slayer. There’s a subtlety to their sound and a willingness to experiment with different genres, which was showcased inside the Co-Op Live.

Tracks such as ‘Dark Signs’ sounds like an odd mix of soft rock fused with contemporary R&B, ‘Higher’ is a slow-burning thriller that takes time to build and layer, but explodes into an explosive track ably supported by Vessel’s sharp vocals and a crisp breakdown.

Then there was, ‘Missing Limbs’ - a thought-provoking ballad about wronging a former lover. ‘The Offering’ combines metal, synth sounds and Vessel’s silky vocals, ‘Granite’ feels like R&B and nu-metal fused together and the rock track ‘Rain’ is intense, heartfelt and is about the pain of waiting for the right person to come into his life.

If you get the opportunity to see Sleep Token live, you should capitalise on the opportunity with both hands. The immersive experience, the genre-hopping approach in their catalogue, the exquisite set design and the unique appeal of the band are all must-see aspects that create a unique live performance.