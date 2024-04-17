Taylor Swift has collaborated with Spotify for a special pop-up event at The Grove in Los Angeles to promote her upcoming album, "The Tortured Poets Department." The exhibit features a "library installation" curated specifically for the album, showcasing various clues and Easter eggs related to Swift's new music.

The pop-up display includes an open book revealing new lyrics such as "One less temptress. One less dagger to sharpen," and "Even statues crumble if they’re made to wait." Additionally, the exhibit features books authored exclusively by Taylor Swift, with titles corresponding to tracks on the upcoming album, such as "Down Bad," "But Daddy I Love Him," "Clara Bow," and "The Bolter."

The album title, "The Tortured Poets Department," appears to reference a boys-only group text Swift's ex-boyfriend, Joe Alwyn, had, titled "The Tortured Man Club," suggesting that the album may delve into the details of their breakup. Other clues within the exhibit, such as a library card catalogue with 72 boxes (potentially symbolizing the six years Swift and Alwyn were together), sculptures representing Diana of Ephesus, and pens (quill and feather) hinting at dark and melancholy themes, further add to the intrigue surrounding the album.

Fans have been analysing the exhibit for additional clues and symbolism, including push pins marking Florida (the name of one of the new tracks), notebooks with "Us" written on them (a possible reference to Swift's song "The Story of Us"), and dried flowers, including lavender, potentially symbolizing the end of her relationship with Alwyn.

The exhibit prominently features Swift's birthday (December 13) and the album's release date (April 19), as well as references to specific times and symbols of freedom, possibly reflecting Swift's emotional journey and personal growth since her breakup with Alwyn in April 2023.

1 . LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 16: Attendees, bracelet detail, at Spotify's Taylor Swift pop-up at The Grove for her new album "The Tortured Poets Department" at The Grove on April 16, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.

2 . The Entrance to "The Tortured Poets Department." The pop up at The Grove in Los Angeles is full of curiosities dedicated to Swift's forthcoming album, "The Tortured Poets Society"

3 . The pop-up event is housed in Los Angeles' premiere high-end shopping mall The Grove, which features trendy retailers, restaurants & a theater amid a bustling promenade