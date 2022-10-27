Jerry Lee Lewis in London whilst on tour in 1958 (Photo: Evening Standard/Getty Images)

Jerry Lee Lewis is alive, his representative has said, after the ‘Great Balls of Fire’ singer became the victim of a bogus death claim.

According to a report from US celebrity gossip publication TMZ, the 87-year-old died on Wednesday (26 October) at his home in Memphis.

So what’s the truth, is the musician still alive, or has he sadly passed? Here is everything you need to know.

Is Jerry Lee Lewis alive?

Yes. Lewis is still with us. TMZ themselves corrected their previous incorrect report with a statement that said: “Earlier today we were told by someone claiming to be Lewis’ rep that he had passed. That turned out not to be the case.”

"He’s alive," Lewis’ team confirmed to Page Six . “TMZ reported erroneously off of a bulls*** anonymous tip.”

The initial false death reports were given weight following Lewis’ recent health scare: the star was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame on 6 October, but was “too ill with the flu to attend the ceremony” according to a post on his official Facebook page.

Kris Kristofferson, a longtime friend and collaborator, accepted the award in his place before going to Memphis to present it to Lewis in person.

Despite his recent absence from the live concert scene, Lewis was well enough to travel from Memphis to Nashville in May, when the Country Hall of Fame inductees were revealed, posing for photos and participating in a news conference.

The bogus claim on Lewis is the second time in recent weeks that a renowned music personality has been reported dead in error, following People magazine’s story and tweet that Joni Mitchell had died.