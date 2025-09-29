The Cure, Lewis Capaldi and Calvin Harris will headline the Isle of Wight Festival next year.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It is the first UK concert The Cure have announced for 2026, having released their first studio album in 16 years, Songs Of A Lost World, in 2024. They performed at The Troxy in London last November.

Capaldi will continue his return to touring at the festival after two years away, following a performance at Glastonbury in 2023 which saw him struggle to manage the symptoms of Tourette syndrome. He returned to the stage at this year’s edition of the Somerset festival.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Other acts announced for the Isle Of Wight Festival next year include the Sex Pistols featuring Frank Carter, indie rock bands The Last Dinner Party and Wet Leg, and US singer Teddy Swims.

The Cure have been announced for the Isle of Wight Festival next year | Getty Images

Recently reunited boyband Five will also perform, along with indie rockers The Kooks, singer Tom Grennan, and Britpop band Shed Seven.

Kooks lead singer Luke Pritchard said: “There’s a longstanding legend in our family. My mum’s side were farmers from the Isle of Wight. The story goes that they were all at the festival in 69 when there was a food shortage onsite.

“Apparently my uncle decided to head back to the farm with some friends. He collected a load of sweetcorn to bring back and sell to the artists. He was serving food to Bob Dylan and Joni Mitchell. We’re buzzing to be back on the island, and I can’t wait to watch The Cure.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The festival will run from June 18 to June 21, with Capaldi headlining on the Friday, Harris on the Saturday and The Cure closing the event on the Sunday.

Festival director Caroline Giddings said: “It might be our best line-up yet. It’s my favourite so far, at least. We’re proud to put the future of music and current stars on a bill alongside artists like The Cure and the Sex Pistols, who helped lay the foundation of pop culture.

“The festival has always been an extension of the Isle of Wight’s rich cultural history. From Lewis Carroll and Tennyson to Julia Margaret Cameron, the island has been a source of inspiration for artists through time. We always try to honour that by presenting the very best music has to offer, giving people an unforgettable festival experience in the process.”

Read More The 9 lost UK festivals fans want to see brought back - including T in the Park

The Cure’s performance comes after lead singer Robert Smith joined pop rocker Olivia Rodrigo during her Glastonbury headline set this year to perform Just Like Heaven and Friday I’m In Love. Tickets will go on sale on October 1 on the festival’s website.