ITZY at London OVO Arena Wembley: Full ticket information, pre-sale details & concert date

K-pop girl group ITZY has announced a huge 27-city world tour kicking off this spring, with a date at London's OVO Arena Wembley. The five-piece outfit is hitting the road in support of their latest studio album, 'Born To Be', released January 8.

Formed by JYP Entertainment in 2019, ITZY consists of Yuna, Ryujin, Chaeryeong, Lia, and Yeji. The group have seen rapid success since their debut EP 'It'z Icy' in July 2019 and previously embarked on a sold-out world tour in 2022, 'ITZY THE 1ST WORLD TOUR'.

'Born To Be' comes five months after ITZY released their seventh mini-album ‘Kill My Doubt’ last July. So when is ITZY's concert at London's Wembley Arena and how can fans get tickets? Here's everything you need to know.

When is ITZY's concert at London OVO Wembley?

ITZY have confirmed they will be performing at London's OVO Wembley Arena Wednesday, April 24 2024.

When do tickets go on sale for ITZY at London OVO Wembley?

Tickets for the ITZY concert will go on sale from 10am on Friday, February 2. For more information visit the AXS website.

Is there a pre-sale for ITZY at London OVO Wembley?