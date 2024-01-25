ITZY at London OVO Arena Wembley: Full ticket information, pre-sale details & concert date
ITZY have announced a huge 2024 world tour with a concert at London's OVO Wembley Arena - here's everything you need to know
K-pop girl group ITZY has announced a huge 27-city world tour kicking off this spring, with a date at London's OVO Arena Wembley. The five-piece outfit is hitting the road in support of their latest studio album, 'Born To Be', released January 8.
Formed by JYP Entertainment in 2019, ITZY consists of Yuna, Ryujin, Chaeryeong, Lia, and Yeji. The group have seen rapid success since their debut EP 'It'z Icy' in July 2019 and previously embarked on a sold-out world tour in 2022, 'ITZY THE 1ST WORLD TOUR'.
'Born To Be' comes five months after ITZY released their seventh mini-album ‘Kill My Doubt’ last July. So when is ITZY's concert at London's Wembley Arena and how can fans get tickets? Here's everything you need to know.
When is ITZY's concert at London OVO Wembley?
ITZY have confirmed they will be performing at London's OVO Wembley Arena Wednesday, April 24 2024.
When do tickets go on sale for ITZY at London OVO Wembley?
Tickets for the ITZY concert will go on sale from 10am on Friday, February 2. For more information visit the AXS website.
Is there a pre-sale for ITZY at London OVO Wembley?
Yes, fans can get pre-sale access to tickets from 10am on Thursday, February 1 by visiting the Live Nation website. O2 customers can also get priority access to tickets at O2 Priority.
