Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Singer-songwriter James Blunt has said that he will legally change name to whatever his fans choose - but there’s a catch.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Blunt, 50, announced the plans on social media, in a video in which he said that if the 20th anniversary re-release of his massive noughties album ‘Back To Bedlam’ re-enters the UK charts at number one, he will make the legal change. ‘Back To Bedlam’, which will be re-released on October 11, was the highest-selling album of the 2000s in the UK, selling 3.2 million copies and spawning singles such as ‘You’re Beautiful’, ‘Goodbye My Lover’ and ‘Wise Men’.

In the video posted to social media, James said that fans “have the power to absolutely f--k my life”. He added: “I’ve been called many things in my life - most hated man in pop, annoying, James Beige.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’ll let the people decide. But if it doesn’t go to number one, I’m not changing my name. It’s safe to say, this is the most important democratic moment of the year.”

As for the choice of name if the album does reach the top of the charts, Blunt said that the most liked comment underneath the post on X (formerly Twitter) would be chosen as his new legal name.

Suggestions which have already risen to the top include Blunty McBluntface, Blames Junt, and Princess Consuela Banana Hammock, the latter of which is a reference to the TV show Friends in which the character Phoebe Buffay legally changes her name to ‘Princess Consuela Banana Hammock’.