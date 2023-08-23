Jamiroquai Victorious Festival 2023: Setlist, times and can you still get tickets?
Victorious Festival is around the corner and Jamiroquai will be headlining the Portsmouth event on Friday night
Victorious Festival will return to Portsmouth soon, bringing a huge weekend of music to the English coastline. The popular music event will take place between August 25 and 29.
In December 2022, it was announced that Jamiroquai will headline the Common Stage on Friday night and it was later revealed that Kasabian and Mumford and Sons would headline on Saturday and Sunday respectively. Castle Stage headliners include DJ Pete Tong delivering Ibiza Classics with the Essential Orchestra, Alt-J and Johnny Marr.
But when will Jamiroquai headline the Common Stage and what songs could they play? Here’s everything you need to know.
Jamiroquai Victorious Festival set time
Jamiroquai will headline the Victorious Festival’s Common Stage on Friday night (August 25). The band are scheduled to start their set at 9.20pm.
Jamiroquai Victorious Festival setlist
Jamiroquai’s setlist for Victorious is being kept under wraps. However, this is a general setlist forJamiroquai, according to setlist.fm:
- Main Vein
- Little L
- Space Cowboy
- Alright
- When You Gonna Learn
- Time Won’t Wait
- Rock Dust Light Star
- Runaway
- Travelling Without Moving
- Emergency on Planet Earth
- Cosmic Girl
- Canned Heat
- Love Foolosophy
- Virtual Insanity
Can you get last minute tickets to see Jamiroquai at Victorious Festival?
There are a number of standard tickets still available for this year’s Victorious Festival. The tickets include weekend without camping, weekend with camping and day tickets. However, tickets for the campervan zone at Farlington Fields are now sold out.
To purchase last minute tickets for Victorious Festival 2023, visit the event’s website. For more information about this year’s festival, download the Victorious app.