Jane McDonald will soon hit the road for her 2024 'All My Love' tour, here's everything you need to know

Jane McDonald will soon bring her 'All My Love' tour to venues across the UK in 2024. The singer and television presenter has 24 dates planned including two nights at the Blackpool Opera House and a headline show at the London Palladium.

Fans can expect to hear a range of renditions such as Cake by the Ocean and Jai Ho, as well as new material written by Jane herself. The star of the stage and screen is slated to bring her "warm Yorkshire wit” to venues up and down the country.

Speaking about the tour, Jane said: “Over the years, my fans have shown so much love for me and my music – and this tour is going to be my chance to give them a little extra love in return.

“The thrill of a live audience is what I love most about being a performer and it always takes me right back to the early days of my career, so I cannot wait to get back on the road once more to sing for you all.”

Jane McDonald UK tour 2024 dates

Jane McDonald is set visit over 20 venues as part of her 'All My Love' UK tour. Here's the full list of tour dates:

October 11-12: Blackpool, Opera House

October 13: Norwich, The Theatre Royal

October 14: London, The London Palladium

October 18: Leicester, De Montfort Hall

October 19: Plymouth Pavilions

October 20:Milton Keynes Theatre

October 23: Glasgow, SEC Armadillo

October 24: Liverpool, M&S Bank Arena Liverpool

October 27: Southend-On-Sea, Southend Cliffs Pavilion

October 29: Bristol Beacon

October 30: Llandudno, Venue Cymru Theatre

October 31: Cardiff, Utilita Arena Cardiff

November 2: Edinburgh, Usher Hall

November 3: Salford Quays, The Lowry

November 6: Sheffield, City Hall Oval Hall

November 7: Newcastle Upon Tyne, O2 City Hall

November 10: Brighton, The Brighton Centre

November 12: Swansea Arena

November 13: Nottingham, Royal Concert Hall

November 15: Hull, Connexin Live

November 16: Birmingham, Hippodrome

November 17: Portsmouth, Guildhall

November 22: Leeds, First Direct Arena

How to get tickets for Jane McDonald UK tour 2024