Jane McDonald tour 2024: Full information including UK dates & how to get tickets for All My Love concerts
Jane McDonald will soon hit the road for her 2024 'All My Love' tour, here's everything you need to know
Jane McDonald will soon bring her 'All My Love' tour to venues across the UK in 2024. The singer and television presenter has 24 dates planned including two nights at the Blackpool Opera House and a headline show at the London Palladium.
Fans can expect to hear a range of renditions such as Cake by the Ocean and Jai Ho, as well as new material written by Jane herself. The star of the stage and screen is slated to bring her "warm Yorkshire wit” to venues up and down the country.
Speaking about the tour, Jane said: “Over the years, my fans have shown so much love for me and my music – and this tour is going to be my chance to give them a little extra love in return.
“The thrill of a live audience is what I love most about being a performer and it always takes me right back to the early days of my career, so I cannot wait to get back on the road once more to sing for you all.”
Jane McDonald UK tour 2024 dates
Jane McDonald is set visit over 20 venues as part of her 'All My Love' UK tour. Here's the full list of tour dates:
- October 11-12: Blackpool, Opera House
- October 13: Norwich, The Theatre Royal
- October 14: London, The London Palladium
- October 18: Leicester, De Montfort Hall
- October 19: Plymouth Pavilions
- October 20:Milton Keynes Theatre
- October 23: Glasgow, SEC Armadillo
- October 24: Liverpool, M&S Bank Arena Liverpool
- October 27: Southend-On-Sea, Southend Cliffs Pavilion
- October 29: Bristol Beacon
- October 30: Llandudno, Venue Cymru Theatre
- October 31: Cardiff, Utilita Arena Cardiff
- November 2: Edinburgh, Usher Hall
- November 3: Salford Quays, The Lowry
- November 6: Sheffield, City Hall Oval Hall
- November 7: Newcastle Upon Tyne, O2 City Hall
- November 10: Brighton, The Brighton Centre
- November 12: Swansea Arena
- November 13: Nottingham, Royal Concert Hall
- November 15: Hull, Connexin Live
- November 16: Birmingham, Hippodrome
- November 17: Portsmouth, Guildhall
- November 22: Leeds, First Direct Arena
How to get tickets for Jane McDonald UK tour 2024
Fans can purchase tickets for Jane McDonald's UK tour at Ticketmaster. Ticket prices range between £40 to £65.
