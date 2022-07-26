The rock band from Sheffield last performed together over a decade ago

Jarvis Cocker has confirmed that Pulp will return for a series of reunion shows next year.

Another member of the rock music band, Nick Banks, has said that more news about the shows will be revealed soon.

But, here’s everything we know so far.

What did Jarvis Cocker say?

Pulp singer and solo artist Cocker told fans at a talk and Q&A hosted by The Guardian for his new memoir Good Pop, Bad Pop that the band will regroup for 2023.

The news comes after Cocker shared a 15-second clip on his Instagram last week in which the words “What exactly do you do for an encore?” appeared on screen.

The line is from the title track of Pulp’s 1998 album ‘This Is Hardcore’, which marks its 25th anniversary next year.

The clip, and the approaching milestone, led to fans speculating that a reunion was about to be announced.

At the book event, which took place on Monday 25 July, Cocker said that the Instagram post was “deliberately cryptic”.

He also confirmed what fans had suspected and added: “It’s a line from ‘This Is Hardcore’… next year Pulp are going to play some concerts!”

When and where will the shows be?

No further information has yet been released about exactly when, or where, the Pulp concerts will take place.

We’ll update this article as soon as we have any more details.

What did Nick Banks say?

Pulp’s drummer Nick Banks took to Twitter shortly after the announcement to reassure fans that more news about the shows would be revealed soon.

“Hey folks, unsurprisingly it’s all gone a bit mental on here. Gig details will be revealed as and when.”

He added: “Stay calm, hug your Pulp records and dream of going mental sometime in 2023.”

Who are Pulp?

Pulp are a rock band who were formed in Sheffield, South Yorkshire, in 1978.

Their best-known line-up from their heyday between 1992 and 1997 consisted of Jarvis Cocker, Russell Senior, Candida Doyle, Nick Banks, Steve Mackey and Mark Webber.

There have also been various other members in the band, who performed together between 1978 and 2002 and again between 2011 and 2012.

When the band first took a break in 2002, they had sold more than 10 million records.

It’s been more than 10 years since the band last reunited.

Their last reunion was announced in November 2010 and featured the Different Class line-up of Cocker, Banks, Russell Senior, Candida Doyle, Steve Mackey and Mark Webber.

They went on to play a number of shows including a now-legendary surprise set at Glastonbury 2011 and a headline slot at Reading and Leeds festival the same year.

Pulp haven’t performed together since December 2012 when they played a homecoming gig in Sheffield and two shows aboard the SS Coachella Cruise.

They are most well known for songs including Common People, Razzmatazz, The Fear, This is Hardcore and and Do You Remember the First Time.