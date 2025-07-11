A music legend cancelled a huge UK gig just minutes before he was due to go on stage - leaving fans angry but worried.

Jeff Lynne’s Electric Light Orchestra were due to play at Manchester’s Co-op Arena last night.

With thousands of fans - the venue holds 23,500 people - waiting, they were left downcast when it was announced at 8.15pm that the show would not go ahead due to 'illness.'

Jeff, 77, said previously he had suffered a broken hand on ELO’s farewell tour.

A Facebook post said: “'Unfortunately due to illness tonight’s (Thursday 10th July 2025) scheduled performance of Jeff Lynne’s ELO at the Co-Op Live will not going ahead. Jeff is devastated he cannot perform this evening. More information will become available as soon as possible. For refunds please go to your point of purchase.”

People at the gig shared pictures of notices they were given saying the gig was off. These said: “We regret to inform you that due to unforeseen circumstances, today's event cannot continue. Please check our social channels over the next few days for further information, including on any rescheduled dates and refunds.”

Fans online were sympathetic, with one saying: “Please reschedule tonight’s show (10th) whenever you’re up to it, 6 months, a year, whatever. Get well soon and come back.”