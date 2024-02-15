Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Jennifer Lopez - also known as J.Lo - has announced her highly anticipated return to the stage with 'This Is Me…Now The Tour'. The 30-date tour across North America marks the superstar's triumphant comeback to touring after a five-year hiatus.

Following the success of her sold-out 2019 tour, the world-famous actress and singer will be performing her catalogue of chart-breaking hits yet again. Fans can also expect to hear a fresh batch of new songs taken off Lopez’s forthcoming album This Is Me…Now, due for release February 16.

This Is Me...Now is Lopez's first studio album in nearly a decade and serves as a rich tapestry of pop, R&B and hip-hop fusion. The 13-track LP features a star-studded list of producers and songwriters including Jason Derulo and HitBoy.

So where is Jennifer Lopez performing and how can fans get tickets? Here's everything you need to know.

Jennifer Lopez tour dates 2024

Jennifer Lopez is celebrating the release of her forthcoming LP with 30 shows across North America. Here's the full list of tour dates:

Wed Jun 26 | Orlando, FL | Kia Center

Fri Jun 28 | Miami, FL | Kaseya Center

Tue Jul 02 | Austin, TX | Moody Center

Wed Jul 03 | Edinburg, TX | Bert Ogden Arena

Fri Jul 05 | San Antonio, TX | Frost Bank Center

Sat Jul 06 | Dallas, TX | American Airlines Center

Tue Jul 09 | Phoenix, AZ | Footprint Center

Thu Jul 11 | Los Angeles, CA | Kia Forum

Sat Jul 13 | Anaheim, CA | Honda Center

Tue Jul 16 | San Francisco, CA | Chase Center

Wed Jul 17 | Sacramento, CA | Golden 1 Center

Fri Jul 19 | Palm Springs, CA | Acrisure Arena

Sat Jul 20 | Las Vegas, NV | T-Mobile Arena

Mon Jul 22 | Denver, CO | Ball Arena

Wed Jul 24 | Tulsa, OK | BOK Center

Fri Jul 26 | Rosemont, IL | Allstate Arena

Sat Jul 27 | Indianapolis, IN | Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Tue Jul 30 | Pittsburgh, PA | PPG Paints Arena

Wed Jul 31 | Detroit, MI | Little Caesars Arena

Fri Aug 02 | Toronto, ON | Scotiabank Arena

Mon Aug 05 | Montreal, QC | Bell Centre

Wed Aug 07 | Boston, MA | TD Garden

Fri Aug 09 | Belmont Park, NY | UBS Arena

Sat Aug 10 | Newark, NJ | Prudential Center

Tue Aug 13 | Philadelphia, PA | Wells Fargo Center

Wed Aug 14 | Washington, DC | Capital One Arena

Fri Aug 16 | New York, NY | Madison Square Garden

Tue Aug 20 | Cleveland, OH | Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

Thu Aug 22 | Nashville, TN | Bridgestone Arena

Sat Aug 24 | Raleigh, NC | PNC Arena

Sun Aug 25 | Atlanta, GA | State Farm Arena

Tue Aug 27 | Tampa, FL | Amalie Arena

Fri Aug 30 | New Orleans, LA | Smoothie King Center

Sat Aug 31 | Houston, TX | Toyota Center

When do Jennifer Lopez tickets go on sale?

Tickets for the "This Is Me...Now the Tour" go on sale on Friday, February 22, at 10am (ET). Fans can find out more information on the Live Nation website.

Is there a pre-sale for Jennifer Lopez's tour 2024?

There are three presale events taking place for J.Lo fans. The Fan Club presale begins on Tuesday, February 20 at 9am (ET) and can be accessed by fans who have registered at the onthejlo website.

Citi cardmembers will be able to access a separate presale from Tuesday, February 20, at 10am (ET). Find out more information at Citi Entertainment.

Finally, Verizon customers can access exclusive presale tickets for participating US dates through Verizon Up. The pre-sale begins on Tuesday, February 20, at 10am (ET) and can be accessed via the Verizon Up website.

