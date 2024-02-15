Jennifer Lopez tour 2024: Full list of concert dates, ticket prices and pre-sale details
Jennifer Lopez - also known as J.Lo - has announced her highly anticipated return to the stage with 'This Is Me…Now The Tour'. The 30-date tour across North America marks the superstar's triumphant comeback to touring after a five-year hiatus.
Following the success of her sold-out 2019 tour, the world-famous actress and singer will be performing her catalogue of chart-breaking hits yet again. Fans can also expect to hear a fresh batch of new songs taken off Lopez’s forthcoming album This Is Me…Now, due for release February 16.
This Is Me...Now is Lopez's first studio album in nearly a decade and serves as a rich tapestry of pop, R&B and hip-hop fusion. The 13-track LP features a star-studded list of producers and songwriters including Jason Derulo and HitBoy.
So where is Jennifer Lopez performing and how can fans get tickets? Here's everything you need to know.
Jennifer Lopez tour dates 2024
Jennifer Lopez is celebrating the release of her forthcoming LP with 30 shows across North America. Here's the full list of tour dates:
- Wed Jun 26 | Orlando, FL | Kia Center
- Fri Jun 28 | Miami, FL | Kaseya Center
- Tue Jul 02 | Austin, TX | Moody Center
- Wed Jul 03 | Edinburg, TX | Bert Ogden Arena
- Fri Jul 05 | San Antonio, TX | Frost Bank Center
- Sat Jul 06 | Dallas, TX | American Airlines Center
- Tue Jul 09 | Phoenix, AZ | Footprint Center
- Thu Jul 11 | Los Angeles, CA | Kia Forum
- Sat Jul 13 | Anaheim, CA | Honda Center
- Tue Jul 16 | San Francisco, CA | Chase Center
- Wed Jul 17 | Sacramento, CA | Golden 1 Center
- Fri Jul 19 | Palm Springs, CA | Acrisure Arena
- Sat Jul 20 | Las Vegas, NV | T-Mobile Arena
- Mon Jul 22 | Denver, CO | Ball Arena
- Wed Jul 24 | Tulsa, OK | BOK Center
- Fri Jul 26 | Rosemont, IL | Allstate Arena
- Sat Jul 27 | Indianapolis, IN | Gainbridge Fieldhouse
- Tue Jul 30 | Pittsburgh, PA | PPG Paints Arena
- Wed Jul 31 | Detroit, MI | Little Caesars Arena
- Fri Aug 02 | Toronto, ON | Scotiabank Arena
- Mon Aug 05 | Montreal, QC | Bell Centre
- Wed Aug 07 | Boston, MA | TD Garden
- Fri Aug 09 | Belmont Park, NY | UBS Arena
- Sat Aug 10 | Newark, NJ | Prudential Center
- Tue Aug 13 | Philadelphia, PA | Wells Fargo Center
- Wed Aug 14 | Washington, DC | Capital One Arena
- Fri Aug 16 | New York, NY | Madison Square Garden
- Tue Aug 20 | Cleveland, OH | Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
- Thu Aug 22 | Nashville, TN | Bridgestone Arena
- Sat Aug 24 | Raleigh, NC | PNC Arena
- Sun Aug 25 | Atlanta, GA | State Farm Arena
- Tue Aug 27 | Tampa, FL | Amalie Arena
- Fri Aug 30 | New Orleans, LA | Smoothie King Center
- Sat Aug 31 | Houston, TX | Toyota Center
When do Jennifer Lopez tickets go on sale?
Tickets for the "This Is Me...Now the Tour" go on sale on Friday, February 22, at 10am (ET). Fans can find out more information on the Live Nation website.
There are three presale events taking place for J.Lo fans. The Fan Club presale begins on Tuesday, February 20 at 9am (ET) and can be accessed by fans who have registered at the onthejlo website.
Citi cardmembers will be able to access a separate presale from Tuesday, February 20, at 10am (ET). Find out more information at Citi Entertainment.
Finally, Verizon customers can access exclusive presale tickets for participating US dates through Verizon Up. The pre-sale begins on Tuesday, February 20, at 10am (ET) and can be accessed via the Verizon Up website.
Jennifer Lopez tour 2024 ticket prices
The artist is yet to confirm how much tickets will cost and prices are expected to vary depending on the venue. According to KJRH 2 News, ticket prices for her stop at Tulsa's BOK centre will range between $53 and $503.
