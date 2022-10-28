Jerry Lee Lewis’s publicist has confirmed the passing of the singer, following false reports earlier this week

Jerry Lee Lewis in London whilst on tour in 1958 (Photo: Evening Standard/Getty Images)

Jerry Lee Lewis has died aged 87, his publicist has confirmed.

It had previously been reported earlier this week that the rock ‘n’ roll singer, famous for his song Great Balls of Fire, had passed away, with the rumours being rubbished by his team. His publicist has now confirmed that the entertainer sadly passed away on 28 October.

Lewis was a pioneer of the 1950s rock ‘n’ roll movement. However, he caused controversy after the world learned of his marriage as a 22-year-old to his 13-year-old cousin.

How did Jerry Lee Lewis die?

While the exact cause of death has not been confirmed, Lewis had battled with ill-health for many years. The singer suffered from various health issues, including acute bronchitis.

His poor health led to a scaling back of commitments in recent years. This included bowing out of a birthday celebration in 2016, as well as most recently being unable to make an appearance at the Country Music Hall of Fame ceremony where he was inducted as a legend on 6 October.

Were there false reports of his death?

US-based entertainment gossip outlet TMZ erroneously reported on the singer’s supposed death on 26 October. This news was then circulated on social media and was picked up by other sites.

TMZ then corrected its previous incorrect report with a statement that said: “Earlier today we were told by someone claiming to be Lewis’ rep that he had passed. That turned out not to be the case.”