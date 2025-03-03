The last surviving member of a rock band signed to the Beatles’ record label Apple has died aged 77.

Welsh band Badfinger had four big hits in the early 1970s - with a little help from The Beatles.

Come and Get It was written and produced by Paul McCartney in 1970 and Day After Day was produced by George Harrison the following year. No Matter What in 1970 and Baby Blue - produced by 1970s music titan Todd Lundgren - were their other big hits, but their most famous song is perhaps Without You - a huge hit for Harry Nilsson in 1972 and just over two decades later covered by Mariah Carey.

Badfinger in February 1971, from left, Tommy Evans, Joey Molland, Pete Ham and Mike Gibbons | Michael Putland/Getty Images

Now it has been announced that Joey Molland, the last surviving member, has died. He joined the band in 1969.

It’s been reported that he died on Saturday night surrounded by his family. No cause of death has been made public but he reportedly faced health issues over the years including pneumonia most recently.

“Thank you, Joey…for keeping the band’s music alive for so long and for being a friend to us all,” a statement on the band’s Facebook page said. Guitarist Molland was a founding member of the group.

Badfinger’s other members were Tom Evans, Mike Gibbins and Pete Ham. Evans and Ham both died by suicide. Gibbins died from a brain aneurysm. Badfinger recorded five albums.