John Legend has announced UK dates for his highly anticipated ‘Get Lifted 20th Anniversary World Tour,’ celebrating two decades since the release of his Grammy-winning debut album.

The multi-platinum, 13-time Grammy Award-winning artist will kick off his UK performances at OVO Hydro in Glasgow on May 27, 2025, before heading to Manchester, Birmingham, and London’s O2 Arena.

The tour will feature a full live band and showcase the entirety of Get Lifted, including hits such as "Ordinary People," "Used to Love U," "Number One," and "So High." Fans can also expect a mix of deep cuts, fan favorites, and career-spanning classics.

Legend’s Get Lifted album, released in 2004, launched his career and won him three Grammy Awards, including Best R&B Album and Best New Artist. Reflecting on the album’s impact, Legend has called it a defining moment in his musical journey, saying: "The lyrics of 'Ordinary People' and other songs on this album still resonate today. It’s an honour to bring this music back to the stage and celebrate with fans who have supported me from the beginning."

In addition to the UK shows, the "Get Lifted 20th Anniversary World Tour" will visit over 40 cities across Europe and North America, including major venues like Ziggo Dome in Amsterdam, Accor Arena in Paris, Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, and Barclays Center in New York.

UK Tour Dates

May 27, 2025 – OVO Hydro, Glasgow

May 29, 2025 – Co-op Live, Manchester

May 30, 2025 – Utilita Arena, Birmingham

June 1, 2025 – The O2, London

Presale for tickets will open on Wednesday, March 19, with a general sale beginning on Friday, March 21. Tickets can be purchased via LiveNation.co.uk.