John Askew, better known by his stage name Johnny Gentle, has died at the age of 87, his family confirmed in a statement. The Liverpool-born singer rose to fame in the 1950s and toured with The Beatles years before they conquered the world.

Gentle's passing was announced by his family with a death notice in the Liverpool Echo. The statement reads: "We are sad to announce the passing of our beloved John; loving husband to Jane, brother to Joan (deceased) & Anne, father to Donna & Gavin, stepfather to Katherine & James and Pop to Daniel, Bayly, Ellie, Chloe, Celyn, Tilly & Darcie.

"John will be hugely missed by his family and friends in Beckenham/Bromley, Greater London and his birthplace and home town of Liverpool. He will be remembered by music fans as the singer Johnny Gentle, one of Larry Parnes' stars of the late 50s, even having the Beatles as his support band on their first-ever tour!"

Born on December 8, 1936, Gentle started his music career as a ‘beat ballad’ singer who performed in local Merseyside clubs. He signed to Philips Records in 1959 after meeting iconic British pop manager, Larry Parnes.

In 1960, Parnes chose The Silver Beetles – John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison, Stuart Sutcliffe and drummer Tommy Moore – to perform with Gentle on his week-long tour of Scotland. The tour - which stopped in Inverness, Fraserburgh, Keith, Forres, Nairn and Peterhead - is considered as The Beatles' first live trek.

Gentle famously recounted his trip with the legendary English rock band on his co-written book, Johnny Gentle & the Beatles: First Ever Tour. During the tour, Gentle wrote the song "I've Just Fallen For Someone", with help from Lennon.

