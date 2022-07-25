Iconic folk singer Joni Mitchell performed a full-length live set for the first time in over two decades

Folk superstar Joni Mitchell has delighted fans by performing a full-length live set for the first time in more than 20 years.

The Big Yellow Taxi singer surprised music fans when took to the stage at an US folk music festival on Sunday (24 July).

Her appearance was a shock as Mitchell has been suffering from ill health for a number of years.

So, who exactly is Joni Mitchell, where did she perform, what songs did she sing, what illness does she have and how old is she?

Here’s what you need to know.

Where did Joni Mitchell perform?

Joni Mitchell performed at Newport Folk Festival on Sunday 24 July.

This is an annual American folk-oriented music festival in Newport, Rhode Island, America, which began in 1959.

This means that this year’s event, which took place between 22 and 24 July, was the 63rd.

The Newport Folk Festival was one of the first modern music festivals in America, and is still a favourite among music fans.

What songs did Joni Mitchell sing?

Mitchell did not take to the stage alone, according to a report by popular American music and culture magazine, Rolling Stone .

She was supported by a group of fellow musicians that included newly solo singer Marcus Mumford, Brandi Carlile, Blake Mills, Lucius, Taylor Goldsmith, Wynonna and more.

They all joined Mitchell as she song some of her most beloved songs

They began the set with Mitchell singing along to songs such as Carey from Blue, with Carlile, as well as Come in From the Cold with Dawes’ Goldsmith and included some beloved pop covers, including the Persuasions’ Why Do Fools Fall in Love and the Clovers’ Love Potion No. 9.

Mitchell and Carlile, who are longtime friends, also collaborated on Mitchell’s iconic 1969 song “Both Sides Now,” playing a hushed version of the ballad.

A video of the performance shows spectators falling silent and country singer Wynonna wiping away tears during the emotional performance, which was anchored by Carlile’s bandmates Phil and Tim Hanseroth.

Jess Wolfe and Holly Laessig of Lucius and vocalist Celisse Henderson then stepped up for a performance of Mitchell’s classic Big Yellow Taxi.

The highlight for many attendees though was when Mitchell brought out an electric guitar and played a solo over Just Like This Train from her best-selling 1974 album Court and Spark.

She ended the set with a throwback to a song she performed more than half a century ago, in 1969 at Newport Folk Festival, “The Circle Game.”

What illness does Joni Mitchell have?

Mitchell has had many health issues in recent years, including a stroke, polio, post-polio health problems, and Morgellons disease which is a rare and mysterious condition.

Morgellons disease is a rare condition that involves fibres appearing underneath the skin or emerging from slow-healing skin sores. The fibres can be red, green, blue, white, or black.

People with the condition feel painful, stinging, crawling, or burning sensations on their skin. These symptoms can be long lasting and can seriously affect the quality of life for the sufferer.

Additional symptoms include fatigue, insomnia, joint pain, itching, depression and anxiety.

The condition is controversial as while some doctors and scientists believe it to be infection-based, others think it may be purely psychological.

There are over 10,000 known cases of Morgellons disease worldwide, however, with most of those in the United States.

Due to her health problems, Mitchell is rarely seen in public anymore and does not perform.

How old is Joni Mitchell?

Joni Mitchell was born on 7 November 1943.

That means she is now 78 years old and will turn 79 years old later in 2022.

Who is Joni Mitchell?

Joni Mitchell is a Canadian singer-songwriter.

She is an iconic performer across the music genres of folk, pop, rock, classical, and jazz, and her songs often reflect on social and philosophical ideals as well as her feelings about romance, womanhood, disillusionment and joy.

She has received many accolades throughout her career, which began in 1964, including ten Grammy Awards and induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1997.

Rolling Stone magazine called her "one of the greatest songwriters ever", and AllMusic has called her one of the “most important and influential female recording artists of the late 20th century".