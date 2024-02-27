Journey tour 2024: List of concert dates, ticket prices and pre-sale details

Journey will be bringing their 50th Anniversary Freedom Tour to the UK later this year, with huge arena shows set to kick off in October. The 'Don't Stop Believing' band will be joined on stage by the acclaimed Illinois quartet Cheap Trick, who are also celebrating their 50th anniversary this year.

Currently on a headline arena tour of the US, Journey will be spending the summer on a co-headline stadium tour of America with Def Leppard, before bringing their much-anticipated 50th anniversary tour to the UK this autumn.

Journey are one of the most popular American rock bands of all time. Since the group's formation in 1973, the band has earned 19 Top 40 singles and 25 Gold and Platinum albums. The band's Greatest Hits album is certified 15 times Platinum, bringing Journey into the elite club of Diamond-certified holders.

But where in the UK are Journey performing and how can fans get tickets? Here's everything you need to know.

Journey tour dates UK

Journey will be celebrating 50 years at the forefront of rock and roll with a huge UK tour including a show at London's O2 Arena. Here's the full list of tour dates:

October 30 2024 - Cardiff Utilita Arena Cardiff

October 31 2024 - Nottingham Motorpoint Arena

November 02 2024 - Glasgow OVO Hydro

November 04 2024 - Belfast SSE Arena Belfast

November 08 2024 - Manchester AO Arena

November 09 2024 - Leeds first direct Arena

November 11 2024 - Liverpool M&S Bank Arena

November 13 2024 - Birmingham Utilita Arena Birmingham

November 16 2024 - Newcastle Utilita Arena

November 17 2024 - London O2 Arena

When do Journey tickets go on sale?

Tickets for the UK shows will be available from 10am on March 1 2024 via the Ticketmaster website.

Is there a pre-sale for Journey tickets?

Yes, Ticketmaster is hosting a presale which starts at 10am on Thursday February 29 2024, 10am and ends on Friday, March 1 at 9am. Additionally, participating venues will be holding exclusive venue pre-sales.

Journey tour ticket prices

According to Birmingham Utilita Arena, ticket prices range from £59.50 - £144.30, but prices are subject to vary depending on venue.