Jungle at London O2 Arena: When is it, when do tickets go on sale & price?

Jungle have confirmed they're taking over The O2 in London for the first time in 2024. The unmissable headline show comes off the back of their critically acclaimed fourth album, 'VOLCANO', released in August 2023.

Jungle - made up of London-based producers Josh Lloyd-Watson and Tom McFarland - have been active for over a decade making signature nu-disco electronic funk. The group's latest LP continued their infectious blend of nostalgia-groove-infused tracks and saw the duo collaborate with artists such as Erick the Architect and Channel Tres.

But when is Jungle playing at The O2 in London and how can you get tickets? Here's everything you need to know.

When is Jungle at The O2 in London?

Jungle will perform their first headline show at London's O2 Arena on Thursday, September 12 2024.

When do tickets go on sale for Jungle at The O2 in London?

Tickets for Jungle's huge UK show at London's O2 will go on sale from 10am on Friday, February 2. Fans can purchase tickets at Live Nation.

Jungle have confirmed they're taking over The O2 in London for the first time in 2024

Where else are Jungle playing in 2024?

The London-based duo are set to headline Manchester's Castlefield Bowl on Thursday July 11 2024 as part of the Sounds of the City festival. Fans can purchase tickets at Ticketmaster.