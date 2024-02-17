Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Justin Timberlake is staging a one-off show at London's Roundhouse later this month and fans can get tickets for free. The US megastar made the surprise announcement on Friday (February 16) following news of his first world tour in five years.

The pop singer confirmed the unexpected concert on social media by posting a photo of a boarded-up storefront covered in promotional posters. The posters read: "Justin Timberlake is performing for one night only in London. Roundhouse 2/23

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This one-off show in Camden is set to kick off before Timberlake hits the road for his much-anticipated 'Forget Tomorrow' world tour, which marks his return to the stage after a brief hiatus.

So when is Justin Timberlake performing at London's Roundhouse and how can fans get tickets to the event? Here's everything you need to know.

When is Justin Timberlake at London's Roundhouse?

Justin Timberlake will be performing at the Roundhouse in Camden on Friday, February 23.

How to get Justin Timberlake tickets for London

Fans hoping to grab themselves a free ticket for the 'one night only' performance will have to enter a lottery. It costs nothing to register and if selected, tickets will automatically appear in your Ticketmaster account on the day of the event - Friday (February 23).

Advertisement

Advertisement

To register for tickets, fans should visit the Ticketmaster website. There is a two-ticket cap per person and space is limited so sign up early to avoid disappointment.