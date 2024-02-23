Justin Timberlake UK tour 2024: Full list of concert dates, ticket prices and pre-sale details
Justin Timberlake is coming to the UK this Summer as part of the European leg of his massive The Forget Tomorrow World Tour. The 43-year-old megastar is set to perform headline shows in London, Manchester, and Birmingham.
The Forget Tomorrow World Tour includes 67 global shows which run from April through December 2024.
The pop star has won ten Grammy awards and sold over 54 million albums and 63 million singles worldwide. He also sold a further 70 million records as the lead vocalist of NSYNC.
Throughout his star-studded solo career, Timberlake has released smash hits such as 'Cry Me a River' and 'Rock Your Body', and the more recent chart-toppers 'Mirrors' and 'Can't Stop The Feeling'.
But where in the UK is Justin Timberlake performing and how can fans get tickets? Here's everything you need to know.
Justin Timberlake's UK tour dates
Justin Timberlake will be kicking off his tour in August with three shows in the UK. Here's the full list of tour dates:
- August 07 – Birmingham, UK – Utilita Arena
- August 08 – Manchester, UK – Co-op Live
- August 11 – London, UK – The O2
When do Justin Timberlake tickets go on sale?
Tickets for the UK shows will be available from 10am on March 1 2024 via the Ticketmaster website.
Is there a pre-sale for Justin Timberlake tickets?
Yes, there are several special pre-sale's taking place until 9am on Friday (March 1). Live Nation are hosting a pre-sale from 10am on February 29.
Additionally, fans who have pre-ordered the artist's upcoming album, Everything I Thought It Was, will receive an email which allows early access to tickets.
Finally, O2 customers can access an exclusive pre-sale via the O2 Priority website.
Justin Timberlake UK tour ticket prices
Currently, the only listed ticket prices are for Justin Timberlake's Birmingham concert. The tickets are priced at £59.30 (excluding fees).
