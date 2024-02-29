Kacey Musgraves UK tour 2024: Full list of dates, ticket prices and presale details

Kacey Musgraves has announced the Deeper Well World Tour, which features four UK shows including Glasgow, Manchester, London and Wolverhampton. The Grammy-winning country star will kick off the UK leg this spring.

The tour takes its name from Musgraves' new album, 'Deeper Well', which is due for release on March 15. Musgraves will be joined by special guest Madi Diaz across the run of UK dates.

But where in the UK is Kacey Musgrave performing and how can fans get tickets? Here's everything you need to know.

Kacey Musgraves tour dates UK

Kacey Musgraves will be celebrating the release of her new album ‘Deeper Well’ with four shows across the UK. Here's the full list of tour dates:

May 9 Glasgow, 02 Academy Glasgow

May 11 Manchester, 02 Apollo Manchester

May 13 Wolverhampton, The Civic at The Halls

May 14 London, Roundhouse

When do Kacey Musgraves tickets go on sale?

Tickets for the UK shows will be available from 10am on March 8 2024 via the Ticketmaster website.

Is there a pre-sale for Kacey Musgraves tickets?

Fans who have subscribed to the AEG Presents newsletter can access presale tickets from 12pm Tuesday, March 5. To receive the presale email in time, you must be signed up by 12pm on Monday, March 4.

Additionally, O2 customers can get access to early release tickets on Tuesday, March 5 at 12pm. For more information visit the O2 Priority website.

Finally, fans who have pre-ordered the artist's new album before 8pm on Monday March 4 will receive a presale code at 11:30am on Tuesday - 30 minutes before the presale goes live.

To pre-order Kacey Musgraves' new album Deeper Well visit the artist's official store.

Kacey Musgraves ticket prices

Ticket prices for Kacey Musgraves Deeper Well tour are yet to be announced. For reference, general admission for her Golden Hour tour in 2018 were priced around £45 (excluding fees).