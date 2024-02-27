All Points East 2024: Kaytranada unveiled as next headliner for UK festival - when do tickets go on sale?

Kaytranada is the latest act confirmed to headline All Points East (APE) this Summer. The Canadian DJ and producer will perform at Victoria Park in east London on Friday, August 16.

The star-studded bill also includes Grammy-Award-winner Victoria Monét, Thundercat, Lancey Foux, Channel Tres, Amaarae and Jyoty. Friday is the latest day line-up to be announced and will be followed by Loyle Carner, Nas and Ezra Collective on Saturday (August 17), LCD Soundsystem, Jai Paul and Pixies on Friday (August 23) and The Postal Service and Death Cab For Cutie on Sunday (August 25).

Kaytranada rose to fame after releasing a series of dance-fuelled mixtapes and remixes in the early 2010s. His famed 2013 Boiler Room set is one of the popular YouTube channel's most viewed videos with 21 million views.

His debut studio album, 2016’s 99.9%, fused electronic music, hip-hop and R&B, and featured several guest appearances from Little Dragon, Craig David, and BADBADNOTGOOD. His sophomore album, Bubba, released in 2019, won him two Grammy Awards, including Best Dance/Electronic Album, making history as the first Black artist to win in this category.

In 2023, the Montreal producer teamed up with hip-hop star Amine for the duo's first release under the moniker 'Kaytramine'. So who else is performing with Kaytranada at All Points East and how can you get tickets?

Here's everything you need to know.

Kaytranada All Points East lineup

The line-up so far for Uber One presents All Points East on Friday August 16 are:

Kaytranada

Victoria Monét

Thundercat

Lancey Foux

Channel Tres

Amaarae

Jyoty

Tsha

Kilimanjaro

Lou Phelps

Felo Le Tee

Taylah

Elaine

Arthi

Kitty Ca$h

Tkay Maidza

How to get tickets for Kaytranada at All Points East

Tickets go on sale for Kaytranada at 10am on Friday (March 1) via the Uber One presents All Points East official website.

Is there a pre-sale for Kaytranada at All Points East?

Yes, American Express (Amex) is hosting a pre-sale which is open now until 9am on Friday (March 1). Visit the AXS website for more information.

If you aren't an Amex customer, there is an additional pre-sale open to subscribers of the AEG Presents newsletter. You will need to sign up via the All Points East website by 9:59pm on Wednesday, February 28 to receive the pre-sale email.

The AEG Presents pre-sale will go live at 10am on Thursday, February 29 and will run until 9am on Friday, March 1.

Kaytranada at All Points East ticket prices

Tickets are available from £54.95 plus booking fee, with £99.95 for VIP tickets.