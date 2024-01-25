Kendal Calling 2024: List of dates, tickets, pre-sale details & lineup including Noel Gallagher

Kendal Calling has released its lineup for 2024 alongside when fans can access pre-sale tickets. The music festival confirmed on Thursday (January 25) that Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds and Paolo Nutini are among the five acts headlining the Lake District music festival.

Another surprise addition to the lineup sees football and Dragons Den star Gary Neville join Tim Burgess for an exclusive DJ set. Meanwhile, the headliners will be joined by The Streets, Paul Heaton with Rianne Downey, and British rock band Keane.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kendal Calling co-founder, Andy Smith, said of the lineup: "It is with much joy and excitement we share with you today the biggest Kendal Calling line-up to date.

"We have the perfect ingredients for a fantastically celebratory weekend. But as ever the most important ingredient is you - and we can't to see you in the fields."

Where is Kendal Calling?

Kendal Calling takes place in the beautiful Lake District with the event held at Lowther Deer Park.

When do tickets go on sale for Kendal Calling?

Early Bird tickets for Kendal Calling went on sale in August 2023 but have now sold out. All remaining tickets go on general sale from 10am on Monday January 29.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Fans can visit the See Tickets website to purchase tickets when they go on sale.

How much are Kendal Calling 2024 tickets?

General admission tickets are yet to go on sale but a price list has been confirmed in advance. Here's how much Kendal Calling tickets will go on sale for:

Weekend Tickets

Adult Camping - £179

Teen Camping - £95

Child Camping - £25

5 and Under Camping - £10

Fans can take a look at the range of tickets on offer, alongside camping and transport options via the Kendal Calling website.

Is there a pre-sale for Kendal Calling 2024?

Yes, fans can sign up now for official pre-sale via the Kending Calling website. Pre-sale is scheduled to begin at 10am on Friday, January 26.

Kendal Calling 2024 full lineup

Advertisement

Advertisement

Aside from the headliners, more than 120 more artists have been announced on the Kendal Calling lineup. These acts include Declan McKenna, The Reytons, The Snuts, Kate Nash, Pale Waves, Katy B,CMAT, Lottery Winners and Heather Small.

Much-loved comedians Russell Howard and Paul Smith will provide some laughs, while Shy FX and Orbital will perform DJ sets throughout the weekend. Also, Kendal favourites Dick & Dom return to deliver another high octane performance to a packed crowd.

However, most fans will be flocking to see Gary Neville join Tim Burgess as the Manchester natives go back-to-back for a DJ set on stage. Speaking on working with Neville, Tim Burgess said: “I’m very excited about the prospect of DJing with Gary – he’s got great taste in music.