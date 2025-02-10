Kendrick Lamar, SZA announce Grand National Tour with four UK dates including London & Glasgow, ticket details

Rahmah Ghazali
By Rahmah Ghazali

Live Reporter

10th Feb 2025, 3:47pm
Fresh off their Super Bowl halftime show appearance, Kendrick Lamar and SZA are set to perform in the UK this summer.

Their Grand National Tour will see them perform across 13 stadiums in Europe and the UK, with four UK cities before wrapping up their European leg.

The four UK cities are:

  • July 8 – Glasgow, Scotland – Hampden Park
  • July 10 – Birmingham, England – Villa Park
  • July 19 – Cardiff, Wales – Principality Stadium
  • July 22 – London, England – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Fresh off their Super Bowl halftime show appearance, Kendrick Lamar and SZA are set to perform in the UK this summer.placeholder image
Fresh off their Super Bowl halftime show appearance, Kendrick Lamar and SZA are set to perform in the UK this summer. | Getty Images

These massive stadium performances mark Lamar’s first UK tour since his 2022 Big Steppers Tour and SZA’s return following her SOS Tour in 2023.

Pre-sale tickets will run from Wednesday, February 12, through Thursday, February 13. General Sale begins Friday, February 14, at 9am. Tickets will be available at grandnationaltour.com

Related topics:Super BowlEuropeLive NationTickets
Telling news your way
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice