Fresh off their Super Bowl halftime show appearance, Kendrick Lamar and SZA are set to perform in the UK this summer.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Their Grand National Tour will see them perform across 13 stadiums in Europe and the UK, with four UK cities before wrapping up their European leg.

The four UK cities are:

July 8 – Glasgow, Scotland – Hampden Park

July 10 – Birmingham, England – Villa Park

July 19 – Cardiff, Wales – Principality Stadium

July 22 – London, England – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Fresh off their Super Bowl halftime show appearance, Kendrick Lamar and SZA are set to perform in the UK this summer. | Getty Images

These massive stadium performances mark Lamar’s first UK tour since his 2022 Big Steppers Tour and SZA’s return following her SOS Tour in 2023.

Pre-sale tickets will run from Wednesday, February 12, through Thursday, February 13. General Sale begins Friday, February 14, at 9am. Tickets will be available at grandnationaltour.com