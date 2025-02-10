Kendrick Lamar, SZA announce Grand National Tour with four UK dates including London & Glasgow, ticket details
Their Grand National Tour will see them perform across 13 stadiums in Europe and the UK, with four UK cities before wrapping up their European leg.
The four UK cities are:
- July 8 – Glasgow, Scotland – Hampden Park
- July 10 – Birmingham, England – Villa Park
- July 19 – Cardiff, Wales – Principality Stadium
- July 22 – London, England – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
These massive stadium performances mark Lamar’s first UK tour since his 2022 Big Steppers Tour and SZA’s return following her SOS Tour in 2023.
Pre-sale tickets will run from Wednesday, February 12, through Thursday, February 13. General Sale begins Friday, February 14, at 9am. Tickets will be available at grandnationaltour.com