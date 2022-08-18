The Big Steppers tour is coming to Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee tonight with support from Baby Keem

Kendrick Lamar in on the road for his latest tour across America following the release of his latest album.

The Big Steppers tour began with dates in Europe starting in Milan, Italy on 23 June and has seen the rap superstar peform at the likes of Glastonbury Festival in England before returning home to the United States.

Kendrick has so far played shows in major cities including New York, Austin, Houstin and Dallas.

The next show will take place in Milwaukee - before heading to Chicago.

Here is all you need to know:

When and where is Kendrick Lamar playing next?

The next show on The Big Steppers tour is taking place at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee on Thursday (18 August).

He will then play in Chicago on Friday (19 August).

What time does the show start?

The doors will open at 6.30pm and the show will begin at 7.30pm - according to the venue.

Who are the opening acts on the tour?

The opening acts for Kendrick Lamar on the Big Steppers tour have been Baby Keem and Tanna Leone.

Kendrick Lamar headlines on the Pyramid Stage during day five of Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm, Pilton on June 26, 2022 in Glastonbury, England. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)

What is the setlist for The Big Steppers tour?

Setlist.fm has confirmed the songs played by Kendrick Lamar in Tampa on 27 July.

It was as follows:

United in Grief

N95

ELEMENT.

Worldwide Steppers

Backseat Freestyle

Rich Spirit

HUMBLE.

Father Time

m.A.A.d city

We Cry Together(Snippet)

Purple Hearts

King Kunta

Bitch, Don’t Kill My Vibe

Die Hard

LUST.

DNA.

Count Me Out

Money Trees

LOVE.

Alright

Mirror

LOYALTY.

Silent Hill

family ties(Baby Keem cover) (with Baby Keem)

Crown

Mr. Morale (with Tanna Leone)

Savior

Can you get tickets for Milwaukee?

Standard tickets are available from $84 each for the show in Milwaukee on Ticketmaster.

For the show in Chicago on 19 July - tickets are available from Ticketmaster but cost $239 each.

Who is Baby Keem?

Baby Keem is a rapper best known for his song Orange Soda - which came out in 2019.

He featured on Savior on Kendrick Lamar’s most recent album Mr Morale & The Big Steppers.

His most popular songs on Spotify are:

Orange Soda

Family ties (with Kendrick Lamar)

lost souls

16

Who is Tanna Leone?

He is a rapper from Los Angeles, California.

In March 2022, he became the third artist to sign with pgLang, which was started by Kendrick Lamar.

His most popular songs on Spotify are:

Lucky

Here We Go Again

With The Villains

Death n’ Taxes

He also featured on the track Mr Morale on the latest Kendrick Lamar album.

What dates are on the Big Steppers tour?

Here are the remaining dates on the tour: