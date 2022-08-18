Kendrick Lamar tour: Milwaukee concert, tickets, setlist, songs, Chicago date, support acts
The Big Steppers tour is coming to Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee tonight with support from Baby Keem
Kendrick Lamar in on the road for his latest tour across America following the release of his latest album.
The Big Steppers tour began with dates in Europe starting in Milan, Italy on 23 June and has seen the rap superstar peform at the likes of Glastonbury Festival in England before returning home to the United States.
Kendrick has so far played shows in major cities including New York, Austin, Houstin and Dallas.
The next show will take place in Milwaukee - before heading to Chicago.
Here is all you need to know:
When and where is Kendrick Lamar playing next?
The next show on The Big Steppers tour is taking place at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee on Thursday (18 August).
He will then play in Chicago on Friday (19 August).
What time does the show start?
The doors will open at 6.30pm and the show will begin at 7.30pm - according to the venue.
Who are the opening acts on the tour?
The opening acts for Kendrick Lamar on the Big Steppers tour have been Baby Keem and Tanna Leone.
What is the setlist for The Big Steppers tour?
Setlist.fm has confirmed the songs played by Kendrick Lamar in Tampa on 27 July.
It was as follows:
- United in Grief
- N95
- ELEMENT.
- Worldwide Steppers
- Backseat Freestyle
- Rich Spirit
- HUMBLE.
- Father Time
- m.A.A.d city
- We Cry Together(Snippet)
- Purple Hearts
- King Kunta
- Bitch, Don’t Kill My Vibe
- Die Hard
- LUST.
- DNA.
- Count Me Out
- Money Trees
- LOVE.
- Alright
- Mirror
- LOYALTY.
- Silent Hill
- family ties(Baby Keem cover) (with Baby Keem)
- Crown
- Mr. Morale (with Tanna Leone)
- Savior
Can you get tickets for Milwaukee?
Standard tickets are available from $84 each for the show in Milwaukee on Ticketmaster.
For the show in Chicago on 19 July - tickets are available from Ticketmaster but cost $239 each.
Who is Baby Keem?
Baby Keem is a rapper best known for his song Orange Soda - which came out in 2019.
He featured on Savior on Kendrick Lamar’s most recent album Mr Morale & The Big Steppers.
His most popular songs on Spotify are:
- Orange Soda
- Family ties (with Kendrick Lamar)
- lost souls
- 16
Who is Tanna Leone?
He is a rapper from Los Angeles, California.
In March 2022, he became the third artist to sign with pgLang, which was started by Kendrick Lamar.
His most popular songs on Spotify are:
- Lucky
- Here We Go Again
- With The Villains
- Death n’ Taxes
He also featured on the track Mr Morale on the latest Kendrick Lamar album.
What dates are on the Big Steppers tour?
Here are the remaining dates on the tour:
- 29 July - Smoothie King Center - New Orleans
- 30 July - State Farm Arena - Atlanta
- 31 July - Bridgestone Arena- Nashville
- 2 August - Spectrum Center - Charlotte
- 4 August - Capital One Arena - Washington, D.C.
- 5 August- Barclays Center- Brooklyn
- 6 August- Barclays Center- Brooklyn
- 7 August - UBS Arena - Elmont
- 9 August - Wells Fargo Center - Philadelphia
- 10 August - TD Garden - Boston
- 12 August - Scotiabank Arena, - Toronto, Canada
- 13 August - Scotiabank Arena, - Toronto, Canada
- 14 August - Little Caesars Arena - Detroit
- 16 August - Schottenstein Center - Columbus
- 18 August - Fiserv Forum - Milwaukee
- 19 August - United Center - Chicago
- 20 August - Xcel Energy Center - Saint Paul
- 21 August - T-Mobile Center - Kansas City
- 23 August - Ball Arena - Denver
- 24 August - Vivint Arena - Salt Lake City
- 26 August - Moda Center - Portland
- 27 August - Climate Pledge Arena - Seattle
- 28 August - Rogers Arena - Vancouver, Canada
- 30 August - Golden 1 Center- Sacramento
- 31 August - Oakland Arena - Oakland
- 1 September - Oakland Arena - Oakland
- 6 September- Viejas Arena - San Diego
- 7 September - Honda Center - Anaheim
- 9 September - T-Mobile Arena - Paradise
- 10 September - Footprint Center - Phoenix
- 11 September - Toyota Arena - Ontario, CA
- 14 September - Crypto.com Arena - Los Angeles
- 15 September - Crypto.com Arena - Los Angeles
- 16 September - Crypto.com Arena - Los Angeles
- 17 September - Crypto.com Arena - Los Angeles