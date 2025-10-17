A rock and roll legend who made his mark with distinctive make-up and a smoking guitar has died.

Ace Frehley, was the original lead guitarist and founding member of the rock band Kiss.

Frehley died peacefully surrounded by family in Morristown, New Jersey, on Thursday following a recent fall, according to his agent. He was 74.

Family members said in a statement that they are “completely devastated and heartbroken” but will cherish his laughter and celebrate the kindness he bestowed upon others.

Kiss in 1976 - from left, guitarist Ace Frehley, lead singer Gene Simmons, guitarist Paul Stanley and drummer Peter Criss. | Peter Cade/Central Press/Getty Images

Kiss, whose hits include Rock and Roll All Nite and Detroit Rock City, were known for their intense stage shows, which included fireworks, smoke and eruptions of fake blood performed by band members with black-and-white painted faces, platform boots and black wigs.

Band members took on the personas of comic book-style characters — Frehley was known as “Space Ace” and the “Spaceman”.

Ace Frehley on Kiss’s Destroyer Tour in California in July 1976 | by Koh Hasebe/Shinko Music/Getty Images

The band was popular, especially in the mid-1970s, selling tens of millions of albums and licensing its iconic look to sell numerous products.

Frehley and his bandmates were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2014.

Frehley’s is the first death among the four founding members, a group that also includes singer-guitarist Paul Stanley, bassist Gene Simmons and drummer Peter Criss.

In a statement, fellow founding members Stanley and Simmons said they were “devastated” by Frehley’s death.

“He was an essential and irreplaceable rock soldier during some of the most formative foundational chapters of the band and its history,” they said. “He is and will always be a part of KISS’s legacy.”