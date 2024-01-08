Korn are set to embark on a massive UK tour in August 2024, here's everything you need to know including dates, support acts and how to get tickets

Korn have confirmed a huge headline tour for summer 2024 including the nu-metal outfit's biggest UK show to date. Florida rapper Denzel Curry will join the alt-metal pioneers as they hit the road, alongside other special guests.

The group - consisting of Jonathan Davis (vocals); James "Munky" Shaffer (guitar); Reginald "Fieldy" Arvizu (bass); Brian "Head" Welch, and Ray Luzier (drums) - have sold 40 million albums worldwide, received two Grammys, and toured the world countless times.

In August 2024, the band will headline a trio of summer shows including a mammoth outdoor event at London's Gunnersbury Park. Jonathan Davis said: “We’re really excited to play a big show for our London fans in a different kind of setting. It’s been 7 years since we last played London, so we’re ready to bring it to Gunnersbury Park with our incredible supporting artists.”

But where are Korn performing in the UK, who will be supporting the band and how can you get tickets? Here's everything you need to know.

Korn UK tour 2024 dates

Korn's upcoming UK tour will feature three outdoor shows. Here's the full list of dates for Korn's 2024 UK tour:

August 8: Scarborough, Open Air Theatre

August 9: Halifax, Live At The Piece Hall

August 11: London, Gunnersbury Park

How to get tickets for Korn's UK tour 2024

Presale tickets for Korn's 2024 UK tour will go on sale at different times depending on the venue. Tickets for Scarborough and London dates will be available to purchase from 10am on Wednesday January 10, whereas presale tickets for Korn's show in Halifax goes on sale at 10am on Tuesday January 9.

General sale tickets for Korn's UK tour will go live from 10am on Friday, January 12. All tickets will be available to purchase on Ticketmaster.

Korn UK tour 2024 support acts

Acclaimed hip-hop artist Denzel Curry will support Korn at the band's Gunnersbury Park event in London alongside Spiritbox, Wargasm and Loathe. Denzel Curry said: “Me & Korn about to slaughter sh*t when we get back in the UK. Be Ready.”