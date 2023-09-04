The release is the latest in a range of solo and debut works by NCT members through SM Entertainment’s “NCT Lab” imprint

Taeil and Haechan, two members of the ever-growing, ever-popular K-Pop group NCT, have revealed that they will be releasing a duet together, “N.Y.C.T,” leaving netizens online excited over the prospect of what the team members have in store.

The track, according to Koreaboo, is said to feature “an R&B pop genre that combines guitar, bass and brass sound over an exciting piano melody,’ while the song was written and composed by the two members themselves.

The effort marks the eighth release through SM Entertainment’s “NCT Lab” imprint, which serves as a hub for members of NCT and their subgroups to release solo and collaborative efforts within their group. The last release through the imprint came on August 8 2023, by virtue of JAEHYUN’s solo effort, “Horizon,” which reached 38 on the South Koran Circle chart that same month.

“N.Y.C.T” is scheduled for release digitally on September 7 2023 at 6pm KST (10am BST).

Who are NCT’s Taeil and Haechan?

[L-R] Taeil and Haechan are both members of the ever-growing, ever-popular K-Pop group NCT (Credit: SM Entertainment)

Taeil

Taeil, also known as Moon Tae-il, is a South Korean singer celebrated for his exceptional vocal prowess and charismatic presence in the world of K-pop. Born on June 14, 1994, in Seoul, South Korea, Taeil has risen to prominence as a prominent member of the highly acclaimed K-pop boy group NCT (Neo Culture Technology). NCT is under the management of SM Entertainment, and its innovative concept of multiple sub-units has reshaped the K-pop landscape.

Taeil's role within NCT is that of a main vocalist, a testament to his remarkable vocal range and abilities. His singing talents have left an indelible mark on NCT's extensive discography, where his powerful and versatile vocals have graced numerous tracks. His ability to convey emotion through his singing has garnered him a dedicated fan following.

As a pivotal member of NCT 127, one of NCT's dynamic sub-units, Taeil has played a vital role in the group's global success. NCT 127 is known for its high-energy performances and innovative music, and Taeil's vocal contributions have significantly enriched the group's sonic palette. His impressive vocal performances can be heard in hit songs like "Regular," "Cherry Bomb," "Kick Back," and "Sticker," among many others.

Haechan

Haechan, the stage name of Lee Dong-hyuck, is a rising star in the world of K-pop, known for his captivating vocals and infectious charm. Born on June 6, 2000, in the vibrant city of Seoul, South Korea, Haechan has rapidly gained recognition as a vital member of the chart-topping K-pop sensation, NCT (Neo Culture Technology).

As a main vocalist within NCT, Haechan showcases not only his impressive vocal range but also his ability to infuse emotion into every note he sings. His dynamic presence on stage has made him a fan favourite, and his vocal contributions have left an indelible mark on NCT's diverse music catalogue.