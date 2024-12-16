Kylie Minogue and Prince’s long lost song leaked - how to listen

It’s been decades since Kylie Minogue collaborated with Prince - here’s how to watch it more than 30 years later.

Kylie Minogue’s long-lost collaboration with Prince has surfaced online, over 30 years after its creation. The pop icon worked with the legendary musician in 1992 on a track titled Baby Doll, with Kylie penning the lyrics and Prince recording the vocals. The song has now mysteriously reappeared, 32 years later on YouTube.

Fans of both artists have reacted with excitement and nostalgia, with many calling for the song to receive an official release. One fan commented on the Youtube video saying: “Now that it has finally been found, Kylie needs to add her vocals and put out a super refreshed version in time for the Tension tour.”

The origins of Baby Doll date back to a chance meeting between Kylie and Prince during his Diamonds and Pearls tour in London. At the time, Kylie was emerging as a global pop star, having achieved massive success with hits like I Should Be So Lucky. Prince was already an industry icon with an ever-expanding catalogue. Kylie caught Prince’s attention, and the two decided to create a track together.

In a 2020 interview with Zane Lowe, Kylie recalled the whirlwind nature of their collaboration: “We just hung out, and he put me on the spot, saying, ‘Where are your lyrics?’”

Days later, she received a cassette tape featuring Prince’s vocals on Baby Doll, a surreal moment for the Australian singer. However, the song was never fully developed or officially recorded by the pair.

A source told The Sun newspaper’s Bizarre column: “Kylie is as baffled as everyone else about how the track resurfaced. It was originally given to her on a cassette in the 90s, and since Prince’s death in 2016, it has been part of his estate.

Prince later archived the song in his legendary vault. Following his death in 2016, the rights to the vault passed to his estate. Over the years, various unreleased tracks from Prince’s archives have been unveiled, but Baby Doll remained shelved, despite being considered for the 2022 project Diamonds and Love.

While it remains unclear how the track resurfaced or whether it will ever be formally issued, its emergence offers a glimpse into the creative careers of two iconic artists.