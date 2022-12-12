LadBaby are back with another charity single, and are the the odds on favourites to scoop the Christmas number 1

LadBaby and Martin Lewis from MoneySavingExpert.com have collaborated to remake the Band Aid song ‘Do They Know It’s Christmas?’ in an effort to secure their fifth straight Christmas number one.

Social media star Mark Hoyle and his wife Roxanne (LadBaby Mum) are the first act to be given permission by Bob Geldof, Midge Ure and the Band Aid Trust to rewrite the Band Aid song, the first version of which raised £8 million for famine relief in Ethiopia.

LadBaby and Lewis will release the track - titled ‘Food Aid’ - on 16 December, with half of the proceeds going to the Trussell Trust, a charity that supports food banks, and the other half going to the Band Aid Trust.

LadBaby has become a household name over the last few years due to their viral Youtube videos, Christmas charity singles and love for sausage rolls.

Here is everything you need to know.

What is LadBaby?

LadBaby with MoneySavingExpert’s Martin Lewis, during the recording of their latest Christmas single, a reworking of the Band Aid song ‘Do They Know It’s Christmas?’ (Photo: PA)

Mark Hoyle is more commonly known by his internet pseudonym, Ladbaby. The 35-year-old is a graphic designer, blogger, number one best-selling children’s author and Youtuber from Nottingham.

He is married to Roxanne Hoyle, who is also known as LadBaby Mum. LadBaby Mum often features in her husband’s video content as they explore parenting together. Their two sons, Phoenix Forest and Kobe Notts, also feature in their social media content.

LadBaby is originally from West Bridgford in Nottinghamshire, but now the family lives in Hemel Hempstead in Hertfordshire.

How many Christmas number 1s do they have?

In 2018, LadBaby’s Christmas Number 1 journey began when they released ‘We Built This City on Sausage Rolls’, a parody of Starship’s 1985 single, ‘We Built This City’. The single debuted at number 1 in the UK Singles Chart, beating Arianna Grande and Ava Max to the top spot.

The couple came back again in 2019 with a new single named ‘I Love Sausage Rolls’, which was a parody cover of Alan Merrills ‘I Love Rock ‘n’ Roll’. The single also became Christmas Number 1 and spent one week in the UK Top 40.

LadBaby equalled both The Beatles’ and Spice Girls’ records of securing three consecutive number ones in 2020 with their single ‘Don’t Stop Me Eatin’, a parody cover of ‘Don’t Stop Believin’ by Journey. But they surpassed both groups with their fourth the following year; that track featured Ed Sheeran and Elton John, and was a sausage roll-themed charity rework of Sheeran and Sir Elton’s own festive track, ‘Merry Christmas’.

All profits from their previous four Christmas singles have been donated to The Trussell Trust , which supports over 1,200 food banks in the UK. Nobody in history has yet scored five consecutive Christmas number ones - LadBaby could very well become the first.

What is their 2022 Christmas single?

The duo are set to cover Band Aid’s festive classic ‘Do They Know It’s Christmas?’ this year, to raise money for those affected by the cost of living crisis. All proceeds will be shared equally between The Trussell Trust and the Band Aid foundation.

The Nottinghamshire couple will not only work with MoneySavingExpert.com founder Martin Lewis, they also promise “icons of the music industry” will be involved too.

In a statement, LadBaby said: “We never intended to release a fifth Christmas single but as ambassadors of the Trussell Trust we were not prepared to sit back and do nothing in a year when people are struggling more than ever.

“So, a few months ago we approached Bob Geldof and Midge Ure and the Band Aid Trust to ask permission to rework the most iconic Christmas track of all time, ‘Do They Know it’s Christmas?’. And we were truly honoured when they said yes.”

Food Aid is available for pre-order now on the iTunes Store , Amazon Music , as well as via LadBaby’s official website . It is scheduled to release globally on 16 December.

Will it be Christmas number 1?

According to bookmakers Paddy Power, LadBaby are the strong favourites to scoop this year’s Christmas number one, with odds of 1/7.

