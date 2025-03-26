Lady Gaga announces The Mayhem Ball 2025 tour dates for UK and Europe - how to get tickets
The chart-topping pop star will bring her latest album to life on stage as she makes her grand return to touring for the first time since the Chromatica Ball in 2022, and her first arena tour since 2018. Gaga is back at the top of the charts after claiming top spot in the Album Charts with her sixth solo studio album Mayhem.
The Mayhem Ball will visit cities across England and Europe in autumn 2025. Gaga said: “This is my first arena tour since 2018.
“There’s something electric about a stadium, and I love every moment of those shows. But with The MAYHEM Ball, I wanted to create a different kind of experience—something more intimate—closer, more connected—that lends itself to the live theatrical art I love to create."
The full European tour dates are:
- Monday, September 29 – London, The O2
- Tuesday, September 30 – London, The O2
- Thursday, October 2 – London, The O2
- Tuesday, October 7 – Manchester, Co-op Live
- Sunday, October 12 – Stockholm, Sweden – Avicii Arena
- Monday, October 13 – Stockholm, Sweden – Avicii Arena
- Sunday, October 19 – Milan, Italy – Unipol Forum
- Monday, October 20 – Milan, Italy – Unipol Forum
- Tuesday, October 28 – Barcelona, Spain – Palau Sant Jordi
- Wednesday, October 29 – Barcelona, Spain – Palau Sant Jordi
- Tuesday, November 4 – Berlin, Germany – Uber Arena
- Wednesday, November 5 – Berlin, Germany – Uber Arena
- Sunday, November 9 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome
- Tuesday, November 11 – Antwerp, Belgium – Sportpaleis Arena
- Thursday, November 13 – Lyon, France – LDLC Arena
- Friday, November 14 – Lyon, France – LDLC Arena
- Monday, November 17 – Paris, France – Accor Arena
- Tuesday, November 18 – Paris, France – Accor Arena
When do tickets go on sale for Lady Gaga’s The Mayhem Ball tour?
Tickets for Gaga’s European dates will go on general sale on Thursday, April 3 at 12pm local time via ladygaga.com. There will be presale options for those who want to secure their tickets early.
Mastercard holders will be given special access to tickets for the shows in Sweden, Italy, Netherlands, France and Belgium from Monday, March 31 at 12pm. This presale will end at 10pm on Wednesday, April 2.
Mastercard Preferred Tickets, which are a set number of tickets held aside from the general sale exclusively for Mastercard customers, will be available for UK dates from launch on the general sale on Thursday, April 2 at 12pm.
