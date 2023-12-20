Lakefest 2024: When do tickets go on sale, price and early bird details?

Lakefest has confirmed its early bird tickets have gone on sale for the 2024 music festival. The family-friendly event surprised fans on Friday (December 15) announcing Olly Murs, The Libertines, Rudimental and The Stranglers as headliners for next year.

Eastnor Deer Park will once again host the popular music event and around 15,000 are expected to attend. The four-day festival will take place from August 7-11 2024 with more names expected to be added to the line up in coming months.

But what do fans need to know about tickets? Here's all you need to know.

When do tickets go on sale for Lakefest 2024?

General sale for Lakefest tickets will go live once its early bird tickets sell out. Lakefest offers weekend camping passes for adults, under 18s, infants and families. More information on early bird tickets can be found below.

When do early bird tickets go on sale for Lakefest 2024?

Early bird tickets are available now for a limited time and can be purchased from the Lakefest website. Festival Ticket includes arena access and access to standard camping.

What is the price of Lakefest 2024 tickets?

Lakefest 2024 offers a range of early bird ticket packages which vary in price. The full list of Lakefest tickets and prices can be seen below:

Early bird

Ticket prices are currently discounted but will rise when general tickets go on sale. These are the current prices for standard Lakefest 2024 tickets:

Adult (18+) - £149

Under 18s - £89

Infants (0-5) - FREE

Family (two adults and two under 18s) - £299

VIP Upgrade

Lakefest offers ticket holders the opportunity to upgrade their general entry ticket access the VIP Marque. The prices are below:

Adult (18+) - £139

Under 18s - £99

Infants - FREE

VIP Ultra

Fans who want the ultimate Lakefest experience can upgrade to the VIP ultra ticket and get their own unique camping area and access to a dedicated concierge team among other added benefits. The prices are below:

Adult (18+) - £799