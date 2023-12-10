Latitude Festival 2024: Kasabian, Duran Duran & Sara Pascoe among headliners

Kasabian and Duran Duran are among the headliners announced for Latitude Festival 2024

Latitude Festival has announced its first wave of acts for 2024 featuring Kasabian, Duran Duran & Sara Pascoe as headliners. Also topping the bill is London Grammar and English rockers, Keane.

It marks the first time Kasabian have performed at Latitude, meanwhile Sara Pascoe headlines the comedy part of the festival after pulling out of this year's event due to illness.

Melvin Benn, Latitude’s Festival Director, said, "Having Duran Duran, Kasabian, London Grammar, Keane, and Sara Pascoe leading the lineup at this year's Latitude Festival truly epitomises our vision for a diverse and dynamic program.

"Each performer brings their unique energy and style to the bill, promising an unforgettable experience for our audience. We strive to create a space where art and music converge in the most extraordinary ways, and this year's music headliners capture the essence of that vision."

Here's the full lineup of artists announced for Latitude Festival so far.

Latitude Festival 2024 line-up

Duran Duran

Kasabian

Keane

London Grammar

Sara Pascoe

Khruangbin

Nile Rodgers & Chic

Orbital,

Rag ’n’ Bone Man

Rick Astley

The Mary Wallopers

Reverend & The Makers

Mary In The Junkyard

Picture Parlour

University

Samira Banks

Chortle Student Comedy Award Finalists