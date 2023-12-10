Latitude Festival 2024: Kasabian, Duran Duran & Sara Pascoe among headliners
Kasabian and Duran Duran are among the headliners announced for Latitude Festival 2024
Latitude Festival has announced its first wave of acts for 2024 featuring Kasabian, Duran Duran & Sara Pascoe as headliners. Also topping the bill is London Grammar and English rockers, Keane.
It marks the first time Kasabian have performed at Latitude, meanwhile Sara Pascoe headlines the comedy part of the festival after pulling out of this year's event due to illness.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Melvin Benn, Latitude’s Festival Director, said, "Having Duran Duran, Kasabian, London Grammar, Keane, and Sara Pascoe leading the lineup at this year's Latitude Festival truly epitomises our vision for a diverse and dynamic program.
"Each performer brings their unique energy and style to the bill, promising an unforgettable experience for our audience. We strive to create a space where art and music converge in the most extraordinary ways, and this year's music headliners capture the essence of that vision."
Here's the full lineup of artists announced for Latitude Festival so far.
Latitude Festival 2024 line-up
- Duran Duran
- Kasabian
- Keane
- London Grammar
- Sara Pascoe
- Khruangbin
- Nile Rodgers & Chic
- Orbital,
- Rag ’n’ Bone Man
- Rick Astley
- The Mary Wallopers
- Reverend & The Makers
- Mary In The Junkyard
- Picture Parlour
- University
- Samira Banks
- Chortle Student Comedy Award Finalists
Held in Suffolk in July, the music and comedy festival has become one of the biggest events on the calendar in recent years. The 2023 event saw the likes of Pulp, Paolo Nutini and George Ezra perform live, while Romesh Ranganathan was the biggest draw for the comedy element of the festival.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.