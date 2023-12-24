Laura Lynch was one of the founding members of country band, The Chicks

The Chicks ‘shocked’ by death of founding member Laura Lynch in car crash

Laura Lynch, singer and founding member of The Chicks, has died at the age of 65 after being involved in a two-vehicle collision.

Lynch was one of the founding members of the country band in 1989, featuring on their first three albums, before parting ways the group in the mid-1990s.

Following the news, The Chicks shared a heartfelt tribute to the former founding member and singer on Saturday (December 23). Taking to Instagram, they shared, she would "hold a special place in our hearts for the time we spent playing music, laughing and traveling together."

So, who was Laura Lynch and why did she leave The Dixie Chicks? Here's everything you need to know about the late singer.

Who was Laura Lynch?

Laura Lynch was a musician and founding member of the US country group, The Chicks. The 65-year-old founded the band alongside Robin Lynn Macy and sisters Martie Maguire and Emily Strayer in 1989. They recorded three albums together including “Thank Heavens for Dale Evans,” in 1990, “Little Ol’ Cowgirl” in 1992 and “Shouldn’t a Told You That”, in 1993.

Lynch left the band in 1995 and was replaced by Natalie Maines. It wouldn't be until 1998 when the band released "Wide Open Spaces", that they achieved worldwide success.

The Chicks would go on to win 13 Grammy Awards. In 2020, they dropped Dixie from their title and changed their name to The Chicks. The word Dixie often refers to the southern states of the US that seceded around 1860 to form the new Confederate States of America.

Why did Laura Lynch leave The Dixie Chicks?

Lynch left The Chicks in 1995, according to Saving Country Music, she stepped down after the band started pursuing "a more contemporary sound" and was replaced by Natalie Maines.

She reportedly had no regrets about leaving the group, telling MyPlainView in an interview in 2003 that: "It was worth it". Adding: "I'd get anaemic all over again to do it." But she would not discuss the exact reasons for leaving in the interview, saying "only that she was replaced and it always hurts to be replaced".

Was Laura Lynch married?

Lynch was reportedly married to lottery winner Mac Tull, who was an old family friend. They became reacquainted after meeting at an open house and were married in 1997, the pair would go on to have a daughter called Asia.

Tributes to Laura Lynch

The Chicks shared a touching tribute to Lynch in a statement on Instagram on Saturday. The Chicks wrote: “We are shocked and saddened to learn of the passing of Laura Lynch, a founding member of The Chicks. We hold a special place in our hearts for the time we spent playing music, laughing and traveling together.

“Laura was a bright light…her infectious energy and humour gave a spark to the early days of our band. Laura had a gift for design, a love of all things Texas and was instrumental in the early success of the band.