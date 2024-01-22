Laurie Johnson, a famous British composer, has died at the age of 96

Laurie Johnson, a composer best known for creating The Avengers theme tune, has died at the age of 96, his family confirmed in a statement on Monday (January 22). Johnson died peacefully in his sleep on Tuesday January 16, according to a music publisher.

A statement on the Bucks Music Group website read: "It is with great sadness we have to announce the passing of British producer/composer Laurie Johnson.

"He was dearly loved by many and is sorely missed by his wife Dot, daughter Sarah, son in law Richard and grandson Lawrence."

His family also paid tribute and described the 96-year-old as 'kind' and 'compassionate'. The family statement read: "Laurie's music touched the lives of millions around the world.

"Throughout his illustrious career, he composed numerous iconic scores, themes and soundtracks that graced our lives across film, TV, theatre and radio.

"We remember Laurie as an extraordinary individual who embraced life with passion and brought joy to so many.

"His kindness, compassion and infectious sense of fun and laughter will be profoundly missed by all that knew him."

Born in North London, Johnson became a successful composer and created the theme song for the beloved 1960s TV series The Avengers starring Patrick Macnee and Diana Rigg. He also composed for other famous British shows such as The Professionals, Animal Magic, and This Is Your Life.