Leo Sayer tour 2024 UK: Full list of venues, dates, and tickets for 'Still Feel Like Dancing?' concerts

British music legend Leo Sayer is set to return to the UK for a run of shows in Autumn 2024. The 'Still Feel Like Dancing?' UK tour will kick off in September and includes a date at the London Palladium.

Known for hits such as 'You Make Me Feel Like Dancing' and 'More Than I Can Say', the 70s icon's music career has spanned over four decades. The announcement comes after Sayer was forced to cancel his scheduled UK tour in 2023 due to being hospitalised for health 'complications'.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In 2022, Sayer marked his 50th anniversary as a recording artist by releasing the album, 'Northern Songs: Leo Sayer Sings the Beatles' - a self-produced record featuring 19 covers of the Liverpool rock band's greatest hits. Sayer's latest studio album, ‘Selfie’, was released in 2019.

But where is Leo Sayer performing in the UK? Here's the full list of venues, dates and how to get tickets.

When do tickets go on sale for Leo Sayer's 2024 UK tour?

Tickets will go on general sale at 10am on Friday, January 26. Fans can purchase tickets by heading to the See Tickets website. Prices for each venue will vary but tickets typically cost between £35 and £45.

Full Leo Sayer 2024 UK tour dates

The pop star will start his UK tour at Southend's Cliffs Pavillion on September 24 and wrap it up at Glasgow's Royal Concert Hall on October 27. Leo Sayer's Upcoming Tour Dates are as follows:

September 24. - Southend Cliffs Pavilion

September 26 - Cardiff New Theatre

September 27 - Guildford G Live

September 28 - Basingstoke Anvil

October 01 - Truro Hall For Cornwall

October 04 - Bournemouth Pavilion

October 05 - Worthing Assembly Hall

October 09 - Kings Lynn Corn Exchange

October 11 - Buxton Opera House

October 12 - Birmingham Town Hall

October 15 - London London Palladium

October 17 - Manchester Bridgewater Hall

October 18 - Shrewsbury Theatre Severn

October 19 - Liverpool Philharmonic Hall

October 21 - Bury St Edmunds Apex

October 23 - Hull City Hall

October 25 - Sunderland Fire Station

October 26 - Edinburgh Queens Hall

October 27 - Glasgow Royal Concert Hall