Leo Sayer tour 2024 UK: Full list of venues, dates, and tickets for 'Still Feel Like Dancing?' concerts
70s music icon Leo Sayer is returning to the UK for his 'Still Feel Like Dancing?' tour in 2024
British music legend Leo Sayer is set to return to the UK for a run of shows in Autumn 2024. The 'Still Feel Like Dancing?' UK tour will kick off in September and includes a date at the London Palladium.
Known for hits such as 'You Make Me Feel Like Dancing' and 'More Than I Can Say', the 70s icon's music career has spanned over four decades. The announcement comes after Sayer was forced to cancel his scheduled UK tour in 2023 due to being hospitalised for health 'complications'.
Advertisement
Advertisement
In 2022, Sayer marked his 50th anniversary as a recording artist by releasing the album, 'Northern Songs: Leo Sayer Sings the Beatles' - a self-produced record featuring 19 covers of the Liverpool rock band's greatest hits. Sayer's latest studio album, ‘Selfie’, was released in 2019.
But where is Leo Sayer performing in the UK? Here's the full list of venues, dates and how to get tickets.
When do tickets go on sale for Leo Sayer's 2024 UK tour?
Tickets will go on general sale at 10am on Friday, January 26. Fans can purchase tickets by heading to the See Tickets website. Prices for each venue will vary but tickets typically cost between £35 and £45.
Full Leo Sayer 2024 UK tour dates
The pop star will start his UK tour at Southend's Cliffs Pavillion on September 24 and wrap it up at Glasgow's Royal Concert Hall on October 27. Leo Sayer's Upcoming Tour Dates are as follows:
- September 24. - Southend Cliffs Pavilion
- September 26 - Cardiff New Theatre
- September 27 - Guildford G Live
- September 28 - Basingstoke Anvil
- October 01 - Truro Hall For Cornwall
- October 04 - Bournemouth Pavilion
- October 05 - Worthing Assembly Hall
- October 09 - Kings Lynn Corn Exchange
- October 11 - Buxton Opera House
- October 12 - Birmingham Town Hall
- October 15 - London London Palladium
- October 17 - Manchester Bridgewater Hall
- October 18 - Shrewsbury Theatre Severn
- October 19 - Liverpool Philharmonic Hall
- October 21 - Bury St Edmunds Apex
- October 23 - Hull City Hall
- October 25 - Sunderland Fire Station
- October 26 - Edinburgh Queens Hall
- October 27 - Glasgow Royal Concert Hall
This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.