Drake eighth studio album, For All the Dogs, was poised to drop at midnight on August 25

Lil Yachty has branded fans ‘stupid’ on Twitter, for believing Drake would release his upcoming album, For All the Dogs, last night (August 25).

Fans had speculated that the Toronto rapper would release his eighth studio album this week but there’s not been an official confirmation. Drake addressed the album situation at a recent concert in Madison Square Gardens.

He told the audience: “I will be back soon. I have an album dropping for you in, like, two weeks or some s**t. But until then, just know, you’re always with me and I’m always thinking of you. Everything I do is for you. Every time I step in that booth, I hope I make you proud.”

If that wasn’t enough, anticipation reached a fever pitch when Amazon Music seemed to confirm the release date in a since-deleted tweet. On Tuesday (August 22) Drake revealed the cover art for For All the Dogs, which was drawn by Adonis, his 5-year-old son.

Afterwards, the official Amazon Music Twitter account posted the album cover, along with the caption: “Drizzy’s son has a future as a cover artist. New @Drake August 25.” The tweet was deleted but not before fans grabbed screenshots.

But when midnight rolled around on August 25, fans took to Twitter to share their disappointment as For All the Dogs was nowhere to be seen on streaming platforms. Lil Yachty, on the other hand, had little sympathy and pointed out there had never been an official release date.

He wrote: “y’all stupid, no body even said for all the dogs was comin out tonight.” Fans were then quick to notice the Atlanta-based rapper - who’s previously collaborated with Drake - liked a tweet suggesting there’s ‘no way’ the album would be dropping.