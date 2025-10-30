Lily Allen will be heading out on tour next year following the release of her bombshell break-up album West End Girl.

The singer-songwriter released West End Girl last week, with listeners shocked at her frank depiction of the breakdown of her marriage to Stranger Things star David Harbour. Songs such as Madeline and Pussy Palace detailed Harbour’s alleged infidelity during their marriage, which lasted from 2020 until 2025.

Now, she will head out on tour to perform West End Girl in its entirety. It will mark the first time Lily has toured since 2018 and 2019, when her fourth studio album No Shame was released.

Lily will be visiting venues in cities such as Glasgow, Liverpool, Birmingham and London throughout the new tour, which will take place in spring 2026. The full list of tour dates are:

March 2 - Glasgow Royal Concert Hall

March 3 - Liverpool Philharmonic Hall

March 5 - Birmingham Symphony Hall

March 7 - Sheffield City Hall

March 8 - Newcastle upon Tyne City Hall

March 10 - Manchester Aviva Studios The Hall

March 14 - Nottingham Royal Concert Hall

March 15 - Cambridge Corn Exchange

March 17 - Bristol Beacon

March 19 - Cardiff New Theatre

March 20 - London Palladium

March 21 - London Palladium

When do tickets for Lily Allen’s UK tour go on sale?

Tickets for the shows will go on general sale from 10am on Friday, November 7. You will be able to purchase tickets from Ticketmaster, See Tickets, and from certain venues site directly.

Is there a presale for Lily Allen’s UK tour?

Yes - there is a presale for the tour dates listed above. The pre-sale will take place at 10am on Wednesday, November 5.

To gain access to the pre-sale, you need to sign-up for the date you wish to attend via this link. You will need to sign up via the link before midnight on Monday, November 3 to gain access to the pre-sale.