The song, which is the latest track from her upcoming album Special, sparked controversey due to a word with differing meanings in the UK and US

Lizzo has announced that she will be re-releasing her new song GRRRLS with a lyric change after the pop star was criticised for using an offensive term for disabled people in the opening verse.

While the singer came under fire for her use of the word, she has been praised for her swift response to the controversy and applauded for listening to the concerns of her audience and making the appropriate changes.

The song is the latest tune from her upcoming album Special, set to be released in July.

What does Lizzo say in her new song - what does it mean?

In her newest song GRRRLS, Lizzo uses the word “sp*zz” which, in the UK, usually spelled with just one z, is a derogatory term for people with disabilities, including the condition spastic cerebral palsy.

Since the song’s release on 10 June, many have spoken out against the tune and the use of the word, including disability charity Scope, which said “self-love should be for everyone”.

Lizzo attends The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating “In America: An Anthology of Fashion” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

In a statement on Twitter, Scope wrote: “Dear @Lizzo, your songs spread the message of self-acceptance.

“Please don’t leave disabled people out by using slurs in your lyrics. Self-love should be for everyone. We know you can do better.”

Disability advocate Hannah Diviney also tweeted: “Hey @Lizzo my disability Cerebral Palsy is literally classified as Spastic Diplegia (where spasticity refers to unending painful tightness in my legs) you new song makes me pretty angry + sad. ‘Sp*z’ doesn’t mean freaked out or crazy. It’s an ableist slur. It’s 2022. Do better.”

While the term is well known for being offensive in the UK, a number of fans did come to Lizzo’s defence to explain that the word does not hold the same meaning in the US.

Over in America, the word is more often used as a synonym for “freaking out”. Also, within AAVE (African-American Vernacular English), the word, spelled with two z’s, refers to something annoying.

Lizzo performs live from Miami Beach at the Platinum Studio for American Express UNSTAGED Final 2021 Performance at Miami Beach EDITION on December 04, 2021 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for American Express)

Clementine Williams on Twitter explained in a thread: “I think the situation with Lizzo using sp*z needs to be a conversation led by disabled, Black Americans (I want to make not that I am a Black disabled person). A lot of people dominating the conversation are White and diabled, as well as mostly from the UK.

“Firstly, I want to start off by saying that I am not disputing the fact that “sp*z” is a slur and that ableism is justified. It is valid that the term used caused harm. Intent ≠ impact.

“Yet sp*zz, very important to note that in aave, is with the two z’s and has a completely different meaning not based in the UK. With Lizzo being an American, it’s unlikely that she knew of a term primarily used in the UK.

“In aave, sp*zz communicates that something is irritating or annoying. When nonblack people are consuming Black music and culture, it often gets lost in translation, and it doesn’t help that aave gets misused and appropriated on the daily by nonblacks.

“Again, you have a right to be mad. I just want to call to attention that we should be centering Black disabled voices in this discussion.”

How has Lizzo responded?

Following the backlash to the use of the word, the singer has announced that she will be releasing a new version of the song with a “lyric change”.

On social media, Lizzo posted: “It’s been brought to my attention that there si a harmful word in my new song “GRRRLS”. Let me make one thing clear: I never want to promote derogatory language.

“As a far black woman in America, I’ve had many hurtful words used against me so I overstand the power words can have (whether intentionally on in my case, unintentionally).

“I’m proud to say there’s a new version of GRRRLS with a lyric change. This is the result of me listening and taking action.

“As an influential artist I’m dedicated to being part of the change I’ve been waiting to see in the world. Xoxo, Lizzo.”

Lizzo has been applauded for the swift action she has taken in changing the song.

In the comments of her post on Instagram, one person wrote: “Showing the world it really is that easy to simply listen & make the change. I love you.”

Lizzo performs onstage during Global Citizen Live, New York on September 25, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Global Citizen)

Another commented: “You are the coolest. No drama, just a lyric change, all good.”

“This is just ONE of the reasons why you are loved and respected! Wish more people in this world listened,” wrote another.

On Twitter, Diviney, who tweeted about the lyric when the song first came out, wrote: “I’m going to cry. Thank you so much for hearing us Lizzo and for understanding that this was only ever meant gently and being open to learning, it honestly means the world. You’re a real true ally.”

What are the lyrics to GRRRLS?

The original lyrics to GRRRLS were:

B**ches, uh

B**ches, uh, uh-huh

Hold my bag, b**ch (girls)

Hold my bag

Do you see this s**t? I’ma sp*zz

I’m about to knock somebody out (girls)

Yo, where my best friend?

She the only one I know to talk me off the deep end (ah)

‘Cause that’s my girl, we codependent

If she with it, then I’m with it

Yeah, we tussle, mind your business

Zu, zu, zu, zu, zu-su-lu

That’s my girl, we CEO’s

And dancin’ like a C-E-ho

We about to throw them bows

Let’s f**k it up

Where my girls, where my girls at? (woo, hoo)

Where my girls, where my girls at? (woo, hoo)

Yeah, this the type of fight I’m lookin’ for

Where my girls, where my girls at? (woo, hoo)

Let me take these earrings off

And hit the boosie ratchet with my friends

Woah, oh, woah, oh (whoop that ho)

I’ma go Lorena Bobbitt on him so he never f**k again, no-oh, oh

Now you can’t f**k again, bro

That’s my girl, we codependent

If she with it, then I’m with it

Yeah, we tussle, mind your business

Zu, zu, zu, zu, zu-su-lu

That’s my girl, we CEO’s

And dancin’ like a C-E-ho

We about to throw them bows

Let’s f**k it up

Where my girls, where my girls at? (woo, hoo)

Where my girls, where my girls at? (woo, hoo)

Yeah, this the type of fight I’m lookin’ for

Where my girls, where my girls at? (woo, hoo)

Where my girls, where my girls at? (woo, hoo)

Where my girls, where my girls at? (woo, hoo)

Yeah, this the type of fight I’m lookin’ for

Where my girls, where my girls at? (woo, hoo)

Uh-huh, okay, where my ladies at?

Uh-huh, okay, where my ladies at?

Uh, hold me down (down)

Uh, hold me back (back)

Uh-huh, okay

Where my ladies at?