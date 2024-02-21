Lizzy McAlpine tour: Full list of concert dates, ticket prices and pre-sale details
Lizzy McAlpine is coming to the UK this Autumn as part of the European leg of her Older tour. The 24-year-old is set to perform headline shows in London, Manchester, and Birmingham.
McAlpine rose to fame after uploading original songs and covers on SoundCloud and YouTube. After earning a dedicated fanbase, she released her debut album, 'Give Me A Minute', in 2020 solidifying herself as a rising star.
Advertisement
Advertisement
She has collaborated with some of the industry’s biggest names including Niall Horan, Noah Kahan and Jacob Collier. Her third studio album, 'Older' is set for release on April 5 and follows up her 2022 LP 'Five Seconds Flat', which featured Platinum-certified track “ceilings".
But where in the UK is Lizzy McAlpine performing and how can fans get tickets? Here's everything you need to know.
Lizzy McAlpine tour dates UK
Lizzy McAlpine will be kicking off the European leg of her Older tour in October with four shows in the UK. Here's the full list of tour dates:
- October 24 - London, Eventim Apollo
- October 27 - Manchester, O2 Victoria Warehouse
- October 28 - Birmingham, O2 Academy
When do Lizzy McApline tickets go on sale?
Tickets for the UK shows will be available from 10am on February 23 2024 via the Ticketmaster website.
Is there a pre-sale for Lizzy McAlpine tickets?
Advertisement
Advertisement
Yes, there is a special pre-sale taking place now until 10am on Friday (February 23). Fans should use the code “CAROUSELRIDE” to access pre-sale at the relevant ticket site.
Additionally, O2 customers can access an exclusive pre-sale via the O2 Priority website.
Lizzy McAlpine tour UK ticket prices
Tickets for Lizzy McAlpine's UK tour are currently on pre-sale. Standing tickets are available for London and Manchester and cost £49.25 and £48.10 respectively.
Seated tickets are currently available for London and Birmingham. London has seated tickets priced form £49.25 to £58.25, whereas Birmingham tickets cost £48.
This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.