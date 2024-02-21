Lizzy McAlpine tour: Full list of concert dates, ticket prices and pre-sale details

Lizzy McAlpine is coming to the UK this Autumn as part of the European leg of her Older tour. The 24-year-old is set to perform headline shows in London, Manchester, and Birmingham.

McAlpine rose to fame after uploading original songs and covers on SoundCloud and YouTube. After earning a dedicated fanbase, she released her debut album, 'Give Me A Minute', in 2020 solidifying herself as a rising star.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

She has collaborated with some of the industry’s biggest names including Niall Horan, Noah Kahan and Jacob Collier. Her third studio album, 'Older' is set for release on April 5 and follows up her 2022 LP 'Five Seconds Flat', which featured Platinum-certified track “ceilings".

But where in the UK is Lizzy McAlpine performing and how can fans get tickets? Here's everything you need to know.

Lizzy McAlpine tour dates UK

Lizzy McAlpine will be kicking off the European leg of her Older tour in October with four shows in the UK. Here's the full list of tour dates:

October 24 - London, Eventim Apollo

October 27 - Manchester, O2 Victoria Warehouse

October 28 - Birmingham, O2 Academy

When do Lizzy McApline tickets go on sale?

Tickets for the UK shows will be available from 10am on February 23 2024 via the Ticketmaster website.

Is there a pre-sale for Lizzy McAlpine tickets?

Advertisement

Advertisement

Yes, there is a special pre-sale taking place now until 10am on Friday (February 23). Fans should use the code “CAROUSELRIDE” to access pre-sale at the relevant ticket site.

Additionally, O2 customers can access an exclusive pre-sale via the O2 Priority website.

Lizzy McAlpine tour UK ticket prices

Tickets for Lizzy McAlpine's UK tour are currently on pre-sale. Standing tickets are available for London and Manchester and cost £49.25 and £48.10 respectively.

Seated tickets are currently available for London and Birmingham. London has seated tickets priced form £49.25 to £58.25, whereas Birmingham tickets cost £48.