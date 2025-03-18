The line-up for Lollapalooza festival 2025 has been announced including Doechii, Sabrina Carpenter, and Olivia Rodrigo.

Doechii, Sabrina Carpenter, and Olivia Rodrigo will top the bill at the 2025 Lollapalooza festival. The line-up for this year's event in the US also includes the likes of Tyler the Creator, Luke Combs, and Gracie Abrams.

Others heading to Grant Park, Chicago, include Cage the Elephant, Clairo, Djo, Korn, T-Pain, Foster the People, Chase & Status, Sierra Ferrell, Dominic Fike, and Finneas. The day-by-day breakdown of the line-up is set to be announced later this spring.

Tickets go on sale during a pre-sale on Thursday (March 20) at 10am, via the Lollapalooza website. Around 500,000 festival goers head to the festival each summer, between July 31 and August 3.

Lollapalooza festival 2025 line-up announced | Getty Images

Lollapalooza began in 1991 as a touring show, and was a pivotal part of the early careers of bands including Pearl Jam and Blink 182, before settling in Chicago.

It was conceived by musician Perry Farrell, from the band Jane's Addiction, as a farewell tour based on UK festivals like Reading and Glastonbury. It initially ran until 1997, before it was revived in 2003. It is one of the largest music festivals in the world and ranks among the longest-running music events in the US.