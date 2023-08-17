Lowlands Festival will run from 18 to 20 August

Lowlands Festival will return this weekend and it promises yet another stacked lineup.

Billie Eilish, Nothing But Thieves, Florence + The Machine and more are set to play the event in the Netherlands. Tens of thousands of music fans are expected to attend in 2023.

But what is the lineup and what are the stage times? Here's all you need to know:

When is Lowlands Festival?

It will take place from 18 - 20 August in 2023.

Vrijdag/ Friday - lineup and stage times

The festival will kick-off on 18 August and it promises to be an incredible line-up. Here's what to expect from the main stages:

Alpha

2pm - 3pm - Joost

4pm - 5pm - First Aid Kit

6pm - 7.15pm - Bicep (Live)

8.30pm - 9.30pm - Nothing But Thieves

10.30pm - 12am - Underworld

Bravo

1pm - 2pm - S10

3pm - 4pm - The Haunted Youth

5pm - 6pm - Jessie Ware

7.15pm - 8.15pm - girl in red

9.30pm - 10.30pm - Pusha T

11pm - 12.30am - BELLA

12.30am - 2am - Jayda G

2am - 3.30am - Palms Trax

3.30am - 5,30am - Fafi Abdel Nour

Zaterdag/ Saturday - lineup and stage times

The good times will continue at Lowlands Festival on Saturday. Fans can expect plenty of huge names across the main stages on 19 August:

Alpha

2pm - 3pm - Noord Nederlands Orkest

4pm - 5pm - YUNGBLUD

6pm - 7pm - Foals

8.15pm - 9.30pm - Florence + The Machine

10.45pm - 12am - Charlotte de Witte

Bravo

1pm - 2pm - COKE STUDIO presents 50yr HIPHOP Tribute

3pm - 4pm - boygenius

5pm - 6pm - L'Imperatrice

7.15pm - 8.15pm- Loyle Carner

9.30pm - 10.30pm - King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard

11pm - 1am - Coloray bwb Ineffekt

1am - 3am - Avalon Emerson DJ set

3am - 5am - Job Jobse

Lowlands Festival. Picture: FERDY DAMMAN/ANP/AFP via Getty Images

Zondag/ Sunday - lineup and stage times

The festival will end with another stacked lineip and fans can expect the following performances on the main stages:

Alpha

1.30pm - 2.30pm - Son Mieux

3.40pm - 4.40pm - Bombay Bicycle Club

5.45pm - 6.45pm - Steve Lacy

7.45pm - 8.45pm - De Jeugd van Tegenwoordig

9.45pm - 11pm - Billie Eilish

Bravo

12.30pm - 1.30pm - sor + sorkest

2.30pm - 3.30pm - Tamino

4.40pm - 5.40pm - Rema

6.45pm - 7.45pm - Turnstile

8.50pm - 10pm - Moderat

11pm - 12.15am - Black Cadmium

12.15am - 2.15am - LSDXOXO b2b VTSS

2.15am - 3.30am - Stranger

3.30am - 5am - SPFDJ

Can you get tickets for Lowlands?

Lowlands festival is sold out for 2023, so unfortunately if you have not yet got your hands on tickets yet - you are sadly out of luck.

Where is Lowlands festival?