Lowlands Festival: what is the lineup and stage times for 2023? Dates, tickets and location
Lowlands Festival will run from 18 to 20 August
Lowlands Festival will return this weekend and it promises yet another stacked lineup.
Billie Eilish, Nothing But Thieves, Florence + The Machine and more are set to play the event in the Netherlands. Tens of thousands of music fans are expected to attend in 2023.
But what is the lineup and what are the stage times? Here's all you need to know:
When is Lowlands Festival?
It will take place from 18 - 20 August in 2023.
Vrijdag/ Friday - lineup and stage times
The festival will kick-off on 18 August and it promises to be an incredible line-up. Here's what to expect from the main stages:
Alpha
- 2pm - 3pm - Joost
- 4pm - 5pm - First Aid Kit
- 6pm - 7.15pm - Bicep (Live)
- 8.30pm - 9.30pm - Nothing But Thieves
- 10.30pm - 12am - Underworld
Bravo
- 1pm - 2pm - S10
- 3pm - 4pm - The Haunted Youth
- 5pm - 6pm - Jessie Ware
- 7.15pm - 8.15pm - girl in red
- 9.30pm - 10.30pm - Pusha T
- 11pm - 12.30am - BELLA
- 12.30am - 2am - Jayda G
- 2am - 3.30am - Palms Trax
- 3.30am - 5,30am - Fafi Abdel Nour
Zaterdag/ Saturday - lineup and stage times
The good times will continue at Lowlands Festival on Saturday. Fans can expect plenty of huge names across the main stages on 19 August:
Alpha
- 2pm - 3pm - Noord Nederlands Orkest
- 4pm - 5pm - YUNGBLUD
- 6pm - 7pm - Foals
- 8.15pm - 9.30pm - Florence + The Machine
- 10.45pm - 12am - Charlotte de Witte
Bravo
- 1pm - 2pm - COKE STUDIO presents 50yr HIPHOP Tribute
- 3pm - 4pm - boygenius
- 5pm - 6pm - L'Imperatrice
- 7.15pm - 8.15pm- Loyle Carner
- 9.30pm - 10.30pm - King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard
- 11pm - 1am - Coloray bwb Ineffekt
- 1am - 3am - Avalon Emerson DJ set
- 3am - 5am - Job Jobse
Zondag/ Sunday - lineup and stage times
The festival will end with another stacked lineip and fans can expect the following performances on the main stages:
Alpha
- 1.30pm - 2.30pm - Son Mieux
- 3.40pm - 4.40pm - Bombay Bicycle Club
- 5.45pm - 6.45pm - Steve Lacy
- 7.45pm - 8.45pm - De Jeugd van Tegenwoordig
- 9.45pm - 11pm - Billie Eilish
Bravo
- 12.30pm - 1.30pm - sor + sorkest
- 2.30pm - 3.30pm - Tamino
- 4.40pm - 5.40pm - Rema
- 6.45pm - 7.45pm - Turnstile
- 8.50pm - 10pm - Moderat
- 11pm - 12.15am - Black Cadmium
- 12.15am - 2.15am - LSDXOXO b2b VTSS
- 2.15am - 3.30am - Stranger
- 3.30am - 5am - SPFDJ
Can you get tickets for Lowlands?
Lowlands festival is sold out for 2023, so unfortunately if you have not yet got your hands on tickets yet - you are sadly out of luck.
Where is Lowlands festival?
The festival will take place at Evenemententerrein Walibi Holland in Biddinghuizen, The Netherlands in 2023.