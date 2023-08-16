Madonna has reimagined and expressed herself through multiple personas during her 40-year career

Ever-present, ever-controversial and ever-the-focus of attention, pop music's inimitable queen Madonna turns 65 today. Happy Birthday Madonna!

The 'Like a Virgin' singer has recently been recovering after a health scare in June left her realising 'how lucky she is to be alive'.

It was reported that Madonna had to be given an injection of Narcan (naloxone) after she was suffering from septic shock.

It has now been said the Madonna is back rehearsing for her Celebration Tour and she has booked out the Nassau Coliseum in New York to perfect her act.

Madonna has a decades-long history of tours as as excitement builds ahead of her upcoming gigs which begin in October. Her performances have seen her use different aesthetics and outfits to express herself through new personas.

NationalWorld takes a look back at some of the highest-grossing tours where Madonna reimagined herself in dramatic fashion.

Singer and actress Madonna makes a rare appearance in Times square on August 6, 1987 in connection with her movie "Who's That Girl?"

Who's That Girl Tour (1987)

A tour that personifies the look Madonna came to embody in the 1980s. In 1987, the star released her film and its soundtrack 'Who's That Girl' along with her new album 'True Blue' the year before.

The film can't be counted among Madonna's successes, but the soundtrack and her album definitely are. To drive success here, Madonna embarked on a stadium tour around the world for the first time and short-hair Madonna became an inspirational look.

Blond Ambition Tour (1990)

Madonna displays the outfit, designed by French Jean-Paul Gaultier as she leaves the Cannes Festival Palace after the screening of her movie "In Bed with Madonna", 13 May 1991 in Cannes.

The world was seemingly in the palm of Madonna's hand in 1990. 'Vogue' had just become one of her biggest hits and another tour followed.

For the Blond Ambition Tour, Madonna delivered sizzling looks with the help of Jean Paul Gaultier. This - of course - included the cone bra which is now one of her most famous looks.

Part of the tour was even filmed for a HBO documentary.

The Girlie Show Tour (1993)

Madonna performs 28 September 1993 during her "Girlie Show" in Bercy Omnisport Palace in Paris.

One of Madonna's shortest tours - likely because of the backlash she was facing at the time from her 'Erotica' album and her book 'Sex'.

This world tour shortly after Blond Ambition saw Madonna perform in many places where she had not done so before including Israel and Australia.

Sticky and Sweet Tour (2008 - 2009)

If the 90s were good to Madonna, the 2000s could be seen as her pinnacle.

Madonna performs on stage during the Live Earth concert held at Wembley Stadium on July 7, 2007 in London.

Despite going through a public divorce in 2008, Madonna took to the stage for the Sticky & Sweet Tour.

A unique tour experience saw the queen pull on help from other megastars including Pharrell Williams, Justin Timberlake, Timbaland, and even Britney Spears.

This also became Madonna's highest grossing tour to date at $407,713,226.

MDNA Tour (2012)

In typical Madonna fashion, her 2012 album MDNA was accompanied by an extravagant tour.

Madonna pictured in 2013

The tour also pulled on a lot of her old material but - also in Madonna's typical style - she found herself in hot water after these shows.

Nudity on stage and her use of fake guns didn't go down well with everyone it seems.

Rebel Heart Tour (2015)

Madonna's massive 2015 album which featured production from Avicii and Kanye West was the basis for the tour.

But Madonna was once again at odds with Guy Ritchie during this tour as a messy custody battle over her son played out in the backdrop.