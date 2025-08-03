A man has died after falling at an Oasis concert at Wembley stadium, say police.

It’s thought he plummeted from the upper tier.

It happened on Saturday night at about 10.20pm, and police say that officers on duty at the stadium went to his aid, as well as medics from the venue and the London Ambulance Service. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The statement said: "A man - aged in his 40s - was found with injuries consistent with a fall. He was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

"The stadium was busy, and we believe it is likely a number of people witnessed the incident, or may knowingly or unknowingly have caught it on mobile phone video footage.

"If you have any information that could help us to confirm what happened, please call 101."

The Daily Mail has reported an eye-witness saying: “It was horrendous. The guy fell from a balcony. Paramedics came rushing over. There was a lot of screaming and shouting. It was a big fall. God knows how it happened. It was so tragic. I don't know how on earth it happened. It was heartbreaking. He was only young.”

Oasis have reformed this summer after 16 years, and so far have played shows in Cardiff’s Millennium Stadium and Manchester’s Heaton Park. Tonight is the last of the first five gigs at Wembley, before they move on to Edinburgh for three nights, returning to London in September.