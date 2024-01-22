Eric Cantona's sell-out live tour is returning to venues across the UK, here's how to get tickets

Manchester United icon Eric Cantona has announced new UK dates for his ‘Cantona Sings Eric’ tour in 2024. Following his debut sold-out tour last October, Eric is set to return to venues across the UK, including at London’s O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire, Manchester’s Palace Theatre and Newcastle’s O2 City Hall.

The news follows the release of the football legend's debut EP, 'I'll Make My Own Heaven,' in October 2023. The project includes a mixture of songs sung in English and French, and is backed by a classic guitar-piano-string combo.

But where is Eric Cantona performing in the UK, and how can you get tickets to see the Manchester United great? Here's everything you need to know.

Eric Cantona’s UK tour 2024 tickets

Presale tickets for Cantona’s highly anticipated live shows will start on Wednesday January 24 at 10am via Ticketmaster. General on-sale will take place on Friday, January 26, at 10am via Live Nation.

Eric Cantona 2024 UK tour dates

Eric Cantona has confirmed a string of new live shows for April 2024 including Glasgow, Newcastle, Manchester and more. Here's the full list of UK tour dates:

April 12: Glasgow - O2 Academy Glasgow

April 13: Aberdeen - Music Hall

April 14: Newcastle - O2 City Hall Newcastle

April 16: Leeds - O2 Academy Leeds

April 17: London - O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire

April 18: Wolverhampton - Wulfrun Hall

April 20: Manchester - Palace Theatre