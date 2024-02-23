Mark Tuan Indigo at The O2: Full ticket information, pre-sale details & concert date

American-Taiwanese rapper Mark Tuan is bringing his highly anticipated 'The Other Side' tour to Europe with a landmark show at London's Indigo at The O2. Tuan rose to fame as a prominent figure in the K-pop boy band GOT7.

After GOT7 decided not to renew their contract with JYP Entertainment in 2021, Tuan turned his attention to his solo career. Alongside sold-out tours in North America and Asia, Tuan boasts an impressive 14 million followers on Instagram and 3 million subscribers on YouTube.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The tour supports Tuan's debut studio album, 'The Other Side', which was released in August 2022. In 2023, he followed this up with the EP 'Fallin', which includes hits such as 'Carry Me Out' and 'Your World'.

So when is Mark Tuan's concert at London's Indigo at The O2 and how can fans get tickets? Here's everything you need to know.

When is Mark Tuan's concert in London?

The artist has confirmed he will be performing at London's Indigo at The O2 on May 13 2024. You can find out more about the event at The O2 website.

When do tickets go on sale for Mark Tuan's London concert?

Tickets for the Mark Tuan concert will go on sale from 10am on Friday, March 1. For more information visit the AXS website.

Is there a pre-sale for Mark Tuan's London concert?

Advertisement

Advertisement